ARDMORE, Okla. — Noble Research Institute will host a Using Grazing to Manage Wildlife Habitat workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Cross Timbers Wildlife Management Area, located at 7761 Stockton Road in Burneyville, Oklahoma.
When managed correctly, native rangelands can produce optimal wildlife habitat and forage production for cattle.
When native rangelands are not utilized or are over-utilized, both cattle and wildlife suffer.
“Grazing cattle properly and at the right time can help a land manager develop better quality forage and wildlife habitats. Improving forage production for cattle goes hand-in-hand with improving wildlife habitat,” said Brian Hays, Noble Research Institute pasture and range consultant.
Attendees will learn:
• About the importance of the five principles of soil health to wildlife habitat.
• How to convert introduced forages to native range.
• About the process of prescribed fire and grazing, and the importance to maintaining/creating plant diversity structure important to wildlife.
• How to use brush control techniques.
• How to achieve stocker animal performance on native range for wildlife.
Producers who want to have a better understanding of land stewardship principles are encouraged to attend.
Weather-appropriate outdoor attire should be worn. There is no fee for this event, but participants must register online by Tuesday, Oct. 22 to attend. For more information and to register, visit www.noble.org/events.
