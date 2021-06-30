A variety of awards went to Lee Elementary students for the 2020-2021 school year.
4th grade Citizenship – Coates’ class: Savannah Johnson and Leslie Mendez; Johnson’s class: Grace Perez and Logan Davis; Raper’s class: Heidi Schroeder and Cayson Jackson; Ring’s class: Alice Hernandez and Harrison Taylor.
5th grade Citizenship – Perry’s class: Gabby Perez and Bentley Kessinger; Porter’s class: Liliana Morales and Zachary Melton; Thompson’s class: Tatem Ledbetter and Brecken Wicks; Watson’s class: Landry Terry and Carter Hicks.
6th grade Citizenship – Harrison’s class: Chanel Dickson and Ty Horn; Manning’s class: Hailey Ibrahim and Maddie Lewis; Rickey’s class: Payden Green and Lance Roberts; Carter’s class: Adyson Mars and Uziel Castillo
Reading Awards – 4th grade: Savannah Johnson, Leslie Mendez, Mason Portillo, Harrison Taylor and Betsy Tucker; 5th grade Top 5: Kolbi Koesler, Carter Hicks, Landry Terry, Lilly Tucker and Mia Baraja; 6th grade Top 5: Paislye Ashley, Uziel Castillo, Alex Lara, Adyson Mars and Kate Taylor.
Language Arts – 4th grade: Carmen Lopez and Araya Peacock; 5th grade Top 5: Landry Terry, Lilly Tucker, Mia Barajas, Bo Grounds and Carter Hicks; 6th grade Top 5: Uziel Castillo, Kate Taylor, JW Harris, Alex Lara and Adyson Mars.
Math – 4th grade: Harrison Taylor, Betsy Tucker, Savannah Johnson, Leslie Mendez and Mason Portillo; 5th grade Top 5: Carter Hicks, Lilly Tucker, Kolbi Koesler, Landry Terry and Blakely Shelton; 6th grade Top 5: Kate Taylor, Alex Lara, Uziel Castillo, Paislye Ashley and Payden Green.
Social Studies – 4th grade: Savannah Johnson, Heidi Schroeder, Emeryn Taliaferro, Harrison Taylor and Betsy Tucker; 5th grade Top 5: Mia Barajas and Blakely Shelton; 6th grade Top 5: Tripp Stephens, Kate Taylor, Uziel Castillo and Payden Green.
National Physical Fitness Award – 4th grade: Jolie Potts, Max Carson, Langston Claiborne, Heidi Schroeder, Betsy Tucker, Katelyn Doughty, Madison Green, Kaiah Nelson, Brody Scott, Cayson Jackson, Dylan Brewer, Brody Solis, Savannah Johnson, Paysle Godfrey and Corbyn Jones; 5th grade – Landry Terry, Tatem Ledbetter, Kailee Green, Cooper Crawford, Mason Idleman, Kally Milligan, Carlye Stokes, Ty Barrett, Buddy Fitzgerald, Cooper Wyatt, Blakely Shelton, Liliana Morales, Dillon Black and Noah Galvan; 6th grade: Ledesli Armendariz, Capri Garcia, Kristina Rodriguez, Adyson Mars, Paislye Ashley, Lizabeth Ramirez, Kadence Watson, Belen Dominguez, Mady Williams, Mallory Carter, Tatum Cantrell and Avan Butler.
Presidential Fitness Awards – 4th grade: Harrison Taylor; 5th grade: Hannah White and Lilly Tucker; 6th Grade: Kate Taylor and Kaitlyn Rains.
Reading Counts: 4th grade – Highest Average Quiz Score – Tie with 94%, Harrison Taylor and Betsy Tucker, Most Points – Betsy Tucker with 359 points, Most Words Read – Levi Herrod with 1,138,857 words; 5th grade – Highest Average Quiz Score- Carter Hicks with 95%, Most Words Read- Gabriella Perez with 1,091,646 words, Most Points – Gabriella Perez with 305 points; 6th grade – Highest Average Quiz Score – Kate Taylor with a 96%, Most Words Read – Lennon Haworth with 3,579,024 words, Most Points – Lennon Haworth with 855 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.