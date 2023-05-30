Some local and area churches are preparing to host a Vacation Bible School.
One is the First Baptist Church in Pauls Valley, while other are Fairoak Church east of Elmore City and First Assembly in Wynnewood.
The VBS at the First Baptist in PV is from 9 a.m. to noon June 5-8.
Stories from the Bible, activities and snacks are all a part of the VBS for kindergartners through the fifth grade at the church located at the corner of Grant and Ash streets.
The theme is “Twists and Turns.” To register call 405-238-3431.
Fairoak is again hosting a “Kidz Krusade” with the Teels and Friends at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4-6.
Robert and Jan Teel use their puppet friends to tell Bible stores and share “cool, awesome songs.”
Call 405-207-8904 for more information on the Fairoak event.
First Assembly in Wynnewood, Creek and Gardner, is planning a VBS entitled “Destination: Promised Land.”
The First Assembly VBS is from 1 to 3:30 p.m. June 12-16.
•••
A First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon June 6.
There is no charge for the Antioch gathering but desserts are appreciated.
•••
All Maysville graduates and former students are invited to an alumni banquet planned for Saturday, June 3.
Hosted by the Maysville Alumni Association, it's set to take place at Maysville Assembly of God, located on state Highway 19 west of Maysville.
Visitation will officially start at 3 p.m., while dinner is at 6 p.m. Donations will be accepted at the door.
•••
Mona Sabah is scheduled to give a talk on Islam at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10 at First Church of God, 414 North Chickasaw.
The author of six books, Sabah was born and raised in the Middle East, went to school in Pakistan and then moved to the United States.
She has worked in the human resources field and teaches leadership and cultural diversity.
Sabah became a follower of Jesus Christ at the age of 35. She is the author of “From Isa to Christ: A Muslim Woman's Search for the Hand of God” and “Reaching Muslims.”
After the talk there will be a question and answer session.
•••
A handful of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are set for different Garvin County sites over the next few weeks.
• Thursday, June 8 (12:30 to 5:30 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church southeast room, 114 West Chickasaw. Call Tammy April at 405-756-1414.
• Thursday, June 8 (1:45 to 4:15 p.m.) – The Clinic in Stratford, 302 West Smith. Call Anne Flinn at 580-925-3286.
• Tuesday, June 20 (11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – Simmons Bank in Wynnewood, 201 South Dean A. McGee. Call Amie Orr at 580-798-3714.
• Thursday, June 22 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – First United Bank in Pauls Valley, 315 West Grant. Call Joy Kinney at 903-245-9780.
