VBS time for area churches

On the way to start the summer are things like the activities of a vacation Bible school and the fellowship of a community lunch making a return.
The First Baptist Church in Pauls Valley is among the local and area churches scheduling a Bible school for kids and all the activities that come with the traditional gathering.
The three-night “Vacation Bible Spectacular” is June 7-9.
The theme is “Destination Dig: Unearthing the truth about Jesus.”
A free family dinner will be provided at 5:30 p.m., while the VBS program will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. nightly.
Bus rides are available if pre-registered online by June 6.
Go to fbcpv.org/vbs for more details and registration.
The local First Baptist Church has also brought back its weekly food pantry for those in need.
The pantry is scheduled to be open from 2:30 to 3 p.m. each Wednesday.
• Then there's the First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center.
The next one is set for noon June 1. Call Chestine at 405-444-0398 for more.
• Making a return is an ongoing church fundraising sale by the local Iglesia de Cristo mi Libertador for its missionary program
The sale to support the Sharing God's Love program is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the corner of East and Charles, 905 E. Charles, weather permitting.
• A community prayer line has been set up in Pauls Valley.
The number to call any time of day or night is 405-207-0745.
• The TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), chapter No. 641 in Pauls Valley, is moving to a new location and a new time beginning this week.
Meetings will be from 4 to 5 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 300 N. Ash. Please enter from the south side of the building.
TOPS is a nonprofit organization focusing on taking off and keeping off weight in a sensible manner. Visitors are always welcome and the first meeting is free.
Any questions, please call Lorraine at 405-238-0068.
