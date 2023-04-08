Vets invited to join fishing event

The Northeastern State University fishing team in Tahlequah is inviting area veterans to join them on the water for a friendly bass fishing tournament at Lake Tenkiller on April 22.
The collegiate bass team is once again partnering with Operation Freedom Outdoors to host the 2023 fishing tournament that provides students and veterans a chance to fellowship together.
The tournament will begin at 6 a.m. with check-ins at the Sizemore Ramp at Lake Tenkiller and lines in the water by 7:30 a.m.
The tournament will conclude at 2:30 p.m. and prizes will be awarded to the top three spots. There will also be other giveaways available.
“I think it’s just a great way to give a little back to the people that did so much for us,” said Trenton Underwood of the NSU fishing tream.
“Its just a great time getting to meet these veterans and taking them fishing for the day. This is something we look forward to every year and will continue looking forward to.”
Operation Freedom Outdoors is a local nonprofit that supports veterans by taking them fishing and hunting. Getting involved in outdoor activities can be therapeutic for veterans struggling with isolation and combating suicide and other mental issues.
“We are excited to once again partner with Operation Freedom Outdoors to host this tournament,” NSU Vice President for University Relations Dan Mabery said.
“Last year was the first tournament and everyone had such a wonderful time. We can’t wait to be back on the water again with these service men and women.”
For more information and to register for the event, contact OFO at 918-706-4717 or operationfreedomoutdoors@gmail.com.
