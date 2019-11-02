Veterans of America's military are invited to a couple of annual programs in PV.
Lee Elementary is hosting a program at 9:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
The Garvin County Courthouse will host a luncheon for veterans from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.
More about the events will come in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
Sign up for this year's Angel Tree at Pauls Valley's public library continues into the coming week.
The sign up is meant to give parents a chance to request a little help when it comes to holiday gifts for their kids.
The remaining schedule for the Angel Tree sign up at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library is:
• Saturday, Nov. 2 – 9 to 11 a.m.
• Monday, Nov. 4 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Tuesday, Nov. 5 – 3 to 6 p.m.
• Wednesday, Nov. 6 – 1 to 3 p.m.
• Thursday, Nov. 7 – 3 to 6 p.m.
• Friday, Nov. 8 – 2 to 4 p.m.
This is for Pauls Valley and Whitebead students in need.
Each child signed up is to get two gifts valued at $15 each.
The local library is also set to wrap up a series of book lectures about a most famous highway.
The theme for this series is “Getting Your Reading Kicks on Route 66.”
This four-book series finishes with “West on 66: A Mystery” by James Cobb.
The lecture for his one is on Thursday, Nov. 21 with Bill Hagen set to lead the discussion.
The Purdy Cemetery's annual business meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 at the Erin Springs Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Enter through the north door. For more, call LaVern Russell 405-756-6596 or Barbara England 405-756-3842.
