Most of us will celebrate the Lord's resurrection this month differently than the years before. No matter if Easter Sunday service is from the living room or the family dinner consists of one.
"that I may know Him and the power of His resurrection, and the fellowship of His sufferings, being conformed to His death," (Philippians 3:10)
It will be a day of rejoicing in Jesus' victory over death, a day where we reflect not only on Jesus' resurrection 2,000 years ago but on the resurrections in your own life. The day you accepted Jesus into your heart as your Lord and Savior. The day a long-awaited prayer was answered. The day sickness left your body or sadness was taken away.
For others, Easter will only serve as a reminder of your cross. They will feel like they got left on Good Friday, crying, while the rest of the world moves on to Easter Sunday. They wish they could celebrate, but they do not know-how
“Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live.” (John 11:25)
If you have experienced loss or feel like you are overwhelmed, you are not alone; in the past few weeks, we have all watched the headlines and saw first hand from friends, family, and in the lives of those around you.
Easter is a time of rejoicing and praises to God. But, quarantine, social distancing, and financial hardship occurred uncomfortably close to this joyful event.
Most of life is like this. Happiness without challenges is not easy to come by.
How do we deal with this reality? How do we deal with a Coronavirus and Easter coexisting? Focus on Jesus.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
We start by recognizing that Easter, the real Easter, was not just one event in time that occurred long ago.
Jesus' resurrection spanned the ages and has eternal consequences. It applies to us right now just as much as it did to Jesus' disciples on the first Easter.
It applies to the future as well. Our hope, no matter what we are facing today, is in Jesus' victory over death.
“And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.” (Revelation 21:4)
Faith in God does not rely on your emotions. If you cry on Easter morning because life has been wearing you down, God still accepts you. Jesus died and rose for you so that He could more closely walk with you through these hard times. Jesus knows, more than anyone, the heaviness of the cross.
“For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Romans 6:23)
Good Friday will lead to a joyful Easter morning if we focus on Jesus. Whether you are experiencing loss, having a financial hardship, or a mix of both loss and hardship, the key is to keep walking in faith one step at a time.
Only Jesus can guide us through our challenges in life.
Do not focus on what is going on around you. Reflect on the "resurrections" in your life, think back to the times' God answered a prayer, blessed your life, and all God's miracles you have witnessed. All these will serve as reminders of the great work God will continue to do in your life.
What can you do today to share Jesus' victory over death with someone that desperately needs to hear it?
“Heavenly Father, I am, for all eternity, grateful for the cross that You gave Your only Son to die. Because of that cross, I have everlasting life with You. You loved me that much to give Your only Son for me, I know You are there to carry me through my life with You. Even in these days, Your are my refuge, shield, and strength. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
