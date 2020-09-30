Virtual event to help food fight

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma will host a virtual fundraising event – “Feeding Hope: On the Front Lines for 40 years, presented by Love’s Travel Stops” – on Thursday, Oct. 1.
The event from 7 to 7:30 p.m. is in commemoration of the nonprofit’s 40th anniversary and will include two performances from music superstar and fellow Oklahoman Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased at feedinghope.org.
“We couldn’t do the work with do without the partnerships across the 53 counties we serve and the support from the public and corporate sponsors,” said Deb Bunting, interim CEO of the Regional Food Bank.
“We look forward to sharing a bit about our history and work over the past 40 years. We also are excited to share two special performances from our friend and fellow Oklahoman Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani. We hope you can join us.”
In Garvin County, the Regional Food Bank works with a number of partner agencies to fight hunger year-round.
In Pauls Valley that includes the Samaritans of Pauls Valley food pantry, Delta Community Action and the Southern Oklahoma Nutrition Program housed in the local senior citizen center.
“The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma has worked tirelessly for 40 years to ensure Oklahomans have access to nutritious food,” said Jenny Love Meyer, chief culture officer and executive vice president of Love’s.
“We couldn’t be prouder to be a part of this big night, which will help the Regional Food Bank continue its vital mission.”
The Regional Food Bank is the state’s largest nonprofit with the mission of fighting hunger feeding hope in central and western Oklahoma.
With a network of more than 1,300 community-based partner agencies, the Regional Food Bank distributed 56.5 million pounds of food last year, providing more than 47 million meals to Oklahomans facing food insecurity.
