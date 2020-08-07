The Stamp Out Hunger Virtual Food Drive, presented by Marathon Oil, raised $103,765 for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.
Earlier in the year, the National Association of Letter Carriers’ (NALC) annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Regional Food Bank has partnered with the NALC since 1992 for the annual food and fund drive. Typically held on the second Saturday of May, letter carriers collect food donations along their route. In addition, the Regional Food Bank secures corporate donors each year to help provide plastic sacks for the donations.
To honor the 28 years of hard work of letter carriers, volunteers and sponsors, the Regional Food Bank elected to hold a virtual food drive July 24-31.
"We were overjoyed to see the enthusiastic response to the Stamp Out Hunger Virtual Food Drive,” said Deb Bunting, interim CEO of the Regional Food Bank.
“The food and financial donations we receive each year during the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive are integral in the fight against hunger in Oklahoma.
“We can't think of a better way to honor our letter carriers than by raising enough money to help provide 415,060 meals to Oklahomans living with hunger.”
The Regional Food Bank and its network of partner agencies in central and western Oklahoma have been working safely provide food to residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Garvin County, the Regional Food Bank works with a number of partner agencies to fight hunger year-round.
They include Delta Community Action in Pauls Valley, DHS Garvin County, Reynolds Recreation Center, Eastern Gate Baptist Church, Maysville Library, Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library, Pauls Valley Parks and Recreation, Pauls Valley Samaritans, Pleasantview Summer Meal Program, Southern Oklahoma Nutrition Program in Pauls Valley, DN in Stratford and United Methodist Church in Lindsay.
