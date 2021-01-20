Virtual town halls launch soon

By State Rep. Cynthia Roe
Later this month, I will begin hosting a few virtual town hall events for the communities within House District 42.
For areas that overlap or border with other state representatives or senators, we will also include those legislators. We will have a moderator that will help us with questions that arise in the chat.
As your elected officials, we want to maintain transparency and hear the opinions of our constituents and the issues they may be facing. We also want to use these town halls as an opportunity to answer any questions constituents may have about redistricting, the upcoming legislative session and potential bills.
My first virtual town hall will be focused on the Blanchard area and its residents.
The virtual town hall will include myself, Rep. Sherrie Conley from House District 20, Rep. Brad Boles from House District 51 and Sen. Jessica Garvin from Senate District 43. Rep. Tammy Townley of Ardmore will serve as our moderator.
The Blanchard virtual town hall will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m.
When I secure dates for virtual town halls for other areas in House District 42, I will share more information about them on my Facebook page, which you can find under the name “Representative Cindy Roe.” I will post the Zoom link there for anyone who would like to participate in the town hall, along with other updates and information.
If you plan to join the Blanchard town hall with myself, Sen. Garvin and Reps. Conley and Boles, you can find information on the Zoom link on my Facebook page.
I hope you will join me for a virtual town hall this month!
