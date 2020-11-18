Virtually appealing, and then some

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
# 772
One of the pleasures of connecting with you each week is that, on occasion, I am able to share a compelling story or trend I believe you will find interesting.
Such has been the case recently as colleagues have forwarded some “virtual” musical theater performance pieces that bring hope for the future of the art form, both over our educational and professional stages.
With school programs on hold, and Broadway dark at least until early next summer, the following are welcomed gifts as we enter this holiday season.
The first is from my alma mater, Drury University in Springfield, Missouri and the other is from Goodspeed Musicals (from the historic Goodspeed Opera House) in East Haddam, Connecticut.
The latter connection is interesting, and one which I will share at a later date.
The students at Drury performed musical theatre selections and two thoughts immediately struck me: First, and maybe the more obvious, is that I have a great deal of pride in the school’s history ‘played out’ over its stages.
I value my theater degree more today than I did when I earned it many “opening nights” ago. When I set out to teach theater upon graduation, I was ready to embrace the challenges. These students will be as well, and I am grateful that Drury is reaching out to its supporters with that reassurance.
Secondly: What performing in this new virtual world does for these students is to prepare them for the audiences that they will inherit. Their theatre will not be the one of their parents, however, an audience is still an audience. Capturing them is one thing, but holding their attention is quite another. That will be the new normal.
Moving a bit to the east from Missouri, the Goodspeed organization’s video was elegant in all aspects as it went to the core of the art form and what it has always delivered, telling a story through song, story – in this case, a visual one – and dance. The latter was particularly engaging – calm, easy going and fluid. Great camera and editing work aided to that segment, not only showcasing individual talents, but those of the production team that stages, lights, and provides the sound connection that is normally encapsulated on its stages.
The men and women who performed at this historic venue were placed in settings around the theatre proper that reminded its patrons that all was well ‘at home.’ Great idea.
Like the students at Drury, each of these performers, instinctively, are at home on a stage, yet are being challenged to refine their craft for a new audience. Musical theatre is their chosen format, yet for most, acting is their professional commitment, whether behind or in front of the curtain, and in the post-virus world, they will be asked to present a performance from many different perspectives, and this type of work will prepare their instruments for just that commitment.
Yes, it will take theatre sometime to dust off the effects of 2020, yet after all of that, new connections will have been made, enhanced and embraced.
I received a most affirming email the other day from a dear friend who receives the column and they had referenced a book that I had recently highlighted. It was far more than a simple acknowledgement of their placing the title on a future reading list, they took the time to identify how it might be used to assist one of their grandchildren. It does not get any better than that, trust me.
The book was from the mind of Dr. Ken Robinson, in particular, “The Element: How Finding Your Passion Changes Everything.”
Generational Connections: My dear 97-year-old mother and I were enjoying our weekly call when we suddenly found ourselves reminiscing about our funny moments on stage. She too had earned a degree in theatre, (1945 from Denison University, Granville, Ohio) and from an early age, we both loved the art form. Her high school moments were particularly fun to hear, some for the first time. Thanks for memories remembered Mom.
SPACEX/NASA: While this was being readied for the paper, enjoyed watching Launch America: The Crew 1 Dragon Mission to the International Space Station for a six-month deployment of its four-member crew. We have come a long way, with no pun intended, from Alan Shepard’s Mercury Mission in 1961.
Watching this launch brought a few tears to the eyes. Savoring their discipline, combined with creativity and execution, brings me hope for the future, when once again, all systems will be a “go for launch.” God Bless America.
The songs and dances – and the many previous space launches, remember when.
Connections made, hope inspired, and locally acquired from our towns, since 1/06’
See you in the local paper.
t A s
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.