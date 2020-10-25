"Virtually," @ home, at least for the foreseeable future

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ home edition
The latest news out of “The Big Apple” is not too encouraging as it relates to the re-opening of the Broadway community before early next summer.
In a recent announcement by the Broadway League, serving as the 'spokes-organization' in these matters, and released on October 9th, offered the following: It . . . “confirmed it won’t be until at least June 2021” as the earliest date being considered for the resumption of theatrical works.
I invite you to check out the Playbill.com website for the latest from New York City and London’s West End theatres.
I have mentioned off and on during the summer that I have been reading more, have begun writing a completely different style of personal reflection, this one is sports oriented, and rounding out this VIRUS 2020 threesome, have gone back and watched some of our film classics.
Reading update: I have three book categories that keep me more than engaged with the printed word. I have always been one, and this may make a few of you out there a bit crazy, but I like to read multiple books at once. Today, that is a more useful process due to that growing roster of writing projects. My tendency is to read faster and take more notes.
Today, I have a history, golf and writing composition books on the nightstand. I have also been developing a rather diverse Kindle library.
Writing: Being around the game of golf since the age of 10, and having learned its landscape from my grandfather, I have a passion for the playing of the game, and embracing the game’s history. I have been lucky enough to have attended some of its great tournaments, met some of it stars and the celebrities that enjoy the sports bridge to their fans.
Not enough, however, has been written about the millions raised for charity through the PGA Tour’s conducting of its season.
In a posting from late January of this year, the PGA announced: “PGA Tour, (through) its tournaments surpass $3 billion in all-time charitable giving.” Am developing a new audience that embraces the more human-interest sides of the game, so will keep you up to date on how that goes.
And then, there are the classic films. I just loved watching “Casablanca” the other evening, starring the great Humphrey Bogart and supported by Ingrid Bergman who turned in some magical moments. The camera – and “Rick” loved her for sure. Just savor the scenic lighting and pace of the directing, the latter by Michael Curtiz, who would win the Oscar for directing.
To show the versatility of those who started the film industry, Mr. Curtiz, between his direction of “Casablanca” would guide James Cagney to his best actor Oscar win for playing George M. Cohan in “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” that also won the Oscar for best film.
Then, over a decade later, would steer a Christmas staple in the Smith household, “White Christmas,” starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kay, Rosemary Clooney and Vera Allen, supported by the songs of Irving Berlin* to the silver screen. Versatility was, and remains, a top item on any resume.
[*] Note: “Jerome Kern famously said: 'Irving Berlin has no place in American music – he is American music.'” Then: “With a catalogue of more than 1,000 songs, Berlin is one of the most prolific contributors to the Great American Songbook.” (A Michael Feinstein quote over Facebook).
I learn something new every time I watch, and like those good books, return to my favorites to see what I missed/forgot – generally after a round of golf, if I am not too upset by my recent fairway execution.
I believe I am going to study up on Mr. Curtiz, his impressive portfolio of film work extended over four decades, beginning in 1917 and ending in 1961, with some 45 features to his credit.
During this impressive run, he was nominated for six directing Oscars, winning two, including one for Short Subject, (a category no longer in the yearly catalogue). His directed films also earned 11 Oscar nominated performances garnering two wins, and a total of seven musicals. If I were a producer who was charged with securing talent to work with Mr. Curtiz, who would possibly say “No.”
Finally: For the monthly Chino Community Theatre/Chino Community Children’s Theatre programming update, check out the recent virtual offering over Facebook, “Into The Webs,” the world premiere of the original online musical. “The time for the future is now! Take a look into the minds of teens, as they navigate new technology, connect in the virtual realm, and come together when everything else seems lost.” Go to Facebook, then search for @ccctbuzz. It may appear on Vimeo shortly as well.
Visit the CCT/CCCT website @ chinotheatre@verizon.net CCT’s 7th Street Theatre home is located in Chino, California.
“The song – and thankfully my memory on most days, remembers when”
Good ‘seeing’ you in the local E-paper!
t A s
(This is the @ home edition of Where A r [ts] Thou? by Tim Smith)
