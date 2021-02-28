Virtually speaking, and an homage to the Wright Brothers

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ Home Edition
How are you doing with this first, and hopefully, final major winter storm of this new year, in your part of the country? In north Texas, and for the first time in my memory, we experienced rolling power shutdowns – and I grew up in the Chicago area.
In a nutshell: Beginning early in the morning, the power would go off for approximately 45 minutes to one hour, and then return and run for the same length of time. I completed some (very) non-scientific tracking, and it appeared the power that was allocated was to gain the recommended temperature level of 68 degrees, and then once established, the shutdown would permit just enough time to elapse so that when heat returned, once again the 68-degree norm could be reached. Anyway – creativity comes in many guises. Well done.
There is so much to share from the virtual world this week, a cornerstone of this column since inception in April of last year.
My appreciation, as always, to the Democrat for their willingness to explore creativity in our town in this way.
I have three viewings to recommend, one a choral masterpiece, one a concert selection not soon forgotten, and the other, a salute to a musical theater icon. All three can be secured over You Tube.
First, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir’s achingly beautiful rendition of “Homeward Bound” from their magnificent church location.
From the Lifestyle source: “352 singers perform Handel’s Halleluiah Chorus in spectacular pandemic style”: “For more than 25 years, the 'la Caixa' Foundation (Spain) has been organizing concerts, bringing together professional and amateur musicians in more than 20 cities throughout the country. This Christmas, due to the pandemic, the seasonal concert had to be held in a different way.
“Barcelona-based Igor Studio created an innovative hybrid digital project that brought together live and recorded performances of the 'Halleluiah' Chorus from Handel’s Messiah.
“The project included more than 350 amateur singers from Spain and Portugal, along with professional musicians. The videos recorded by (the) singers were combined with audio recorded by Catalan Baroque Orchestra and the Barcelona Ars Nova Choir, along with a live performance by a group of orchestra members in the magnificent Gothic Basilica of St. Mary of the Sea in Barcelona. The videos were projected on various surfaces inside the church, to spectacular effect.”
The salute is to Stephen Sondheim, and staged as a virtual concert, the two plus hours is a free ticket to performing the way it was meant to take place, intimate and intricate, especially aided in the editing techniques, embraced and expanded.
“Take Me to The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration” features professionals from key periods in Mr. Sondheim’s more than 67-year career. What makes this such a memorable tribute is the manner in which the nearly two dozen actors ply their trade, through song.
Mr. Sondheim’s conversational style of writing lends itself perfectly to our flat screen stage. A well-known actor once said that performing a (particular) Sondheim song was like completing a three-act play.
Update – From the links at Carne-on the windswept and rainy western coast of Ireland. An Irish PGA Championship update: I am following this story closely because it is a testament to the resiliency and commitment by the local community to commit to a major event in the midst of on-going pandemic restrictions. An act of faith and creative application on all fronts.
The team on site @ Carne is working to tweak the course, a normal commitment for major tournaments, as well as lining up players and celebrity contestants. The event occurs in August of this year. I will provide updates in the final column each month, through August.
Next week – From The Golfers Journal podcast series: Features Irish golfing great, Paul McGinley.
Our Town – Dateline: The surface of Mars. Thanks to the team at NASA for your “Perseverance” times two – well done. You are a credit to our nation and to the creative application of talent and its application, one key moment at a time.
Now we have even further “Ingenuity” to look forward to as that is the name of its on-board helicopter that will soon make the first heavier than air flight on another planet.
It is an homage to the Wright Brothers, and their very first powered flight 118 years ago. Appropriately, the Wright’s flight was of short duration in both time and distance. The same will hold true for Ingenuity.
Straight up, straight down – history will be made. The brothers Wright would have been proud. God Bless America. Stay in touch with NASA’s television programming schedule for all the latest updates.
“Class of 71 reflection”: 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of my graduation from Drury College, (its name during that time, today, Drury University) in Springfield, Missouri.
To mark the occasion, and to share the foundations that I was afforded, the final column each month will review a different aspect of that education that has stood the test of time.
First and foremost, Drury’s small campus setting, originally just 40 acres, lent itself to comfortable and tranquil learning and then, when coupled with small class sizes, and tutorial style learning opportunities, it was a perfect fit for my personality. I was a theatre major, and the direct application of those studies to the stage was easy and quick, no sitting back and waiting.
PS: I appreciate the well wishes from around the country as we continue to navigate the “Great Texas Ice-Out.” It has been quite the week – both here and celestially.
