Dear Editor,
In July of 2005 I attended The JASON Project’s National Educator’s Conference in Milwaukee. That year’s theme was Disappearing Wetlands and the upcoming live broadcast would be taking place later that school year in the wetlands south of New Orleans.
The keynote speaker was Dr. Mark Schexsnayder, a professor at LSU. His opening comments were riveting.
“The City of New Orleans has purchased one hundred thousand body bags to get ready for a hurricane that will hit New Orleans within the next fifty years. Now here’s the big question. Who cares?”
New Orleans didn’t have to wait 50 years. They didn’t have to wait 50 days.
Hurricane Katrina hit that area on August 23rd that year. One thousand eight hundred thirty three people died so they didn’t have to use all of the body bags they had on hand.
Now, we have the greatest pandemic of our lifetime bearing down upon us. We watch it on television.
We hear about the cases and we hear about the deaths. We know it’s in Oklahoma but with most of us it really hasn’t hit our households. Nonetheless, we know it could hit us at any time.
Personally, I have been trying to avoid getting caught up in exchanging sarcastic political jabs. When people start pointing fingers and playing the blame game around me I tell them, “Science is real and numbers don’t lie.”
Still, I cannot help but be disgusted with the way that Donald Trump has handled this pandemic.
He holds press conferences yet shames reporters and belittles them for asking valid questions.
He puts the responsibility of handling COVID-19 off on each state. Healthcare workers either don’t have enough protective equipment or adequate equipment to take care of their patients not to mention themselves.
The governors are expected to bid for ventilators as if they were bidding on eBay only to discover that their ventilators went to another state because they had been outbid.
Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, then has the gall to tell people in a press conference that the ventilators that are presently in the federal stockpile belong to the federal government and the states have no right to them.
Trump expects the governors and other state officials to be more appreciative of him. If they don’t kiss up to him, he belittles them. He also tells them it’s not his problem.
This ineptitude goes on and on without end. He declares himself to be a wartime president, yet he hasn’t enacted the Defense Production Act.
If Franklin Roosevelt had handled World War II like Donald Trump has handled this pandemic we would be saluting flags with swastikas on one side and rising suns on the other side right now.
Now, where does Dr. Shexnayder’s comments about the body bags come into play?
George W. Bush’s administration tried to tell people that they had no way of knowing that a hurricane would hit the New Orleans area. Honestly, those body bags weren’t purchased just a day or two before Dr. Shexnayder came to Milwaukee.
On April 3rd, 2015 Bill Gates made what is referred to as a TED talk in which he explains that one day the world would have to fight a greater battle than any war we have ever fought. It would be a war against a virus. You can see it on Youtube.
Then, he told this to Donald Trump after he first took office. The newly elected president had been made aware. We need leadership at the national level and we aren’t getting it.
One other thing that truly bothers me is that we have an election coming up in November. If Oklahoma holds true to form Donald Trump will carry Oklahoma.
Maybe I should write shorter letters so more people would want to read them.
Steve Jarman
