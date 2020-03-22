The monthly Pauls Valley Opry show next month has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Several guests for the now canceled April 4 show are regular performers and are expected to return for performance at other future opry shows.
Randall Armstrong, who was making his Opry debut, will be rescheduled for June.
“Our most important concern is the well-being and safety of our patrons and of the general public,” said Woodie and Becky Hill of the opry.
“Hopefully, we will be back in full operation as soon as this crisis passes. We will let you know as soon as we resume.
“Remember, don’t be fearful, but fearless and walk in the wisdom of the Lord.”
To be safe the Pauls Valley Samaritans food pantry in the old NYA Building in Wacker Park will close until April 7 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The pantry in the old NYA building in Wacker Park provides food to Pauls Valley residents in need.
