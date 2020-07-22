Virus slows opry year way down

The stage is going silent as folks right in the middle the Pauls Valley Opry have decided the current spike in COVID-19 numbers is just too much for the monthly show to go on – at least for now.
It's after “careful deliberation and a heavy heart” officials are announcing the opry show is suspending operations until early next year.
“This is something that they don’t want to do but it is something they must do,” said Becky Hill in a released statement.
The target date to reopen is Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
“The recent uptick in cases of COVID-19 has caused great concern to the citizens of our state. As all of you know, there is a lot of conflicting information from 'so-called experts' in the science and medical field. Whatever you want to believe, you can find 'experts and data' to support your views or beliefs.”
The uncertainty with the future of the virus threat is what really made the decision as the opry's main concern is the health and well-being of patrons, support staff, production staff, band members and the general public.
“Hopefully, as time passes, this virus will be the nightmare that has finally ended and we can once again enjoy good friends and good music.”
Although the opry's annual awards show likely won't be happening in December, votes will still be tallied for the 2020 year as the audience will again select their favorite performers.
The Pauls Valley Opry will post updates when more information is available about its status and plan to continue to post videos of past performances.
The Pauls Valley Opry does offer a thanks to its sponsors – Cook-Carson Appliances, Sonic Drive-Ins of Pauls Valley, Seth Wadley Auto Group, McSwain Theatre, Edward Jones Investments (Jasen Agee), The Vault, Eastridge Country Estates, Pauls Valley Tourism, Pauls Valley National Bank, Backroom Treasures, Hank Williams Museum (Montgomery, Alabama), attorney Micah G. Ayache, Somers Insurance of Lindsay and Winans Funeral Home.
