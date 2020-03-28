Yet another holiday tradition in Pauls Valley bites the dust, at least for now, because of the global coronavirus pandemic.
In this case it's PV's community Easter Egg Hunt.
The scattering of little ones on a frantic search for the holiday eggs had been scheduled for April 4.
This year the city of Pauls Valley and PV Ministerial Alliance had joined forces to offer one large community hunt in Wacker Park, complete with prizes and photos with the Easter Bunny.
The event has been canceled when it comes to next week's date.
“If and when we could reschedule it we may do so as a community celebration when the spread of the virus slows and allows for gathering to take place,” said Jennifer Samford, Pauls Valley's parks and recreation director.
•••
The April meeting of the Garvin County Democrats has been called off as party members will comply with the governor's mandate and suspend its meetings until the COVID-19 threat has passed.
Also being canceled is the Oklahoma Democratic Party 2020 Presidential Preferential Convention originally planned in April in Tulsa, along with an annual fundraiser, The Carl Albert Dinner.
At this time the state party has put meetings on hold until at least May 1.
The state party offices are closed. Staff members are working remotely and not traveling out-of-state as the work of figuring out how to move forward continues.
“Garvin County Democratic Party Chair Kim Jackson, Co-Chair Steve Jarman and Secretary Zora Sampson extend their heartfelt wishes for your good health and hope you will do everything possible to stay safe.”
