The office of U.S. Congressman Tom Cole has announced the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic isn't going to stop an annual congressional art competition from taking place.
Art entries from high school students in the Fourth District will still be accepted through an extended deadline of May 22.
Garvin County is in the middle of District 4, which goes from the Norman area south to the Texas state line, east to Ada and west to nearly Altus.
Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors “An Artistic Discovery,” a nationwide competition for high school students interested in the arts and looking for an opportunity to showcase their creativity.
The annual contest recognizes and encourages artistic talent of young constituents across the nation, including those living in Oklahoma’s Fourth Congressional District represented by Cole.
The winner’s artwork is displayed for one year in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
The Fourth District winner also becomes eligible to receive a $3,000 per year scholarship to the Savannah College of Art.
While all three of Cole’s district offices remain drop-off points for submitting artwork, participants are advised to schedule a drop-off time in advance to ensure a staff member is available to assist with intake at a safe distance.
Those drop-off sites for artwork submissions are Cole's office in Norman, 2424 Springer Drive, Suite 201; Ada office, 100 East 13th Street, Suite 213; and Lawton office, 711 SW D Avenue, Suite 201.
The Ardmore Chamber of Commerce, 410 West Main, also continues to serve as a drop-off point for artwork.
To schedule a drop-off time and location, call Cole’s office at 405-329-6500.
The official entry form and contest rules are available here. For other questions about the competition, please contact Debra Grogis at (405) 329-6500.
