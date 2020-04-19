By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
I know that this may not be too exciting for some of you out there, and yes, the truth may hurt, but really, isn't this the perfect time to finally make inroads in the cleaning out and concurrently reorganizing of basements, attics, garages and closets of lives well lived?
We do practice what I am suggesting here, and over the course of the last few weeks we've made progress on the home front, and for our children, that should be good news. Many less boxes to have to go through down the road.
One of us is a major league saver, the other has more than a few totes as well, but they are cut some slack as those 'units of memories' are ostensibly for the same children previously cited. If that makes sense, then you are a fellow husband.
So, anyway, during a recent editing session, I discovered some long lost treasures from my youth, and as much of that time was spent in and around theaters, the uncovered items must have been special to survive these many decades.
I must admit, rediscovery brings with it a bit of melancholy. "Now, what show was that item from . . . hmm, nuts, I just can't quite place it?"
Memories lost over time is not something I look forward to experiencing.
"They say the neon lights are bright . . . ": I mentioned that the VIRUS 2020 will certainly impact all live performances for quite some time.
Playbill announced in its April 10th column that, in fact, all the major award celebrations are looking at rescheduled dates. Some will conduct their ceremonies virtually.
Impacted are the Tony Awards, Pulitzer Prize, Obie and Drama Desk, to name some of the more prominent.
Next week: I will begin offering a summary of Internet theatrical offerings that might eliminate some of the cabin fever blues. Appreciation to The New York Times as forwarded to me by a long time reader of this column.
Arts in Action: I haven't received an update from my cousin's daughter, Sophia, who is making the rounds in the film and theater communities in the San Francisco area.
One of the harsher realities that she faces in normal times is securing meaningful and sustaining work. I can only imagine how that journey has taken a turn as I can be safe in saying that all production is shut down for the foreseeable future.
One direction that I am certain she is pursuing is voice work. Years ago, I completed a film and commercial acting program in Southern California and when I went in for my final review they recommended that I should pursue voice characterizations for commercials in television and radio. Big business, even in the early '80s.
That's my Will (Rogers): "Half our life is spent trying to find something to do with the time we have rushed through life trying to save."
An author's musing: "One starts an action simply because one must do something." T. S. Eliot
t e d S. t a l k s: While sharing Sophia's path, I was reminded of some of my early professional work in video advertising in the Rio Grande Valley and later, Houston, Texas. The corporation that I worked for was putting together the inaugural campaign for their new retail marketing group. To deliver a major punch, they contracted (the legendary) Lorenzo Music to provide voice talent.
Mr. Music was best known for providing the voices of Garfield the Cat and the (never seen) Carlton the Doorman on Rhoda, starring the late Valerie Harper.
I was honored to be cast for some of my new company's location video shooting for television spots. This later included recording studio work to touch up my vocal presentation.
In retrospect, that was a unique experience, but not the memory I took with me.
The head of the advertising/marketing department shared what he learned during one of the first recording sessions they had with Mr. Music. He apparently had disarmed them with his mild mannered personality in previous discussions, and then, he walked up to the microphone, and with script in hand, he changed as if by magic and lit up the studio with his vocal creativity. The script became his new life, a definitive statement, offered right there – just when needed, and thankfully, captured on tape.
I have never forgotten that lesson. The ability to do that every time is what separates the talented from the gifted.
From the film library: You might enjoy the 2019 comedy," Yesterday." I don't want to give anything away, but you remember The Beatles and Coca-Cola, right?
"Zoooooming the world": >From Shanghai to the Lombardy region of Italy, it was quite a day as I zoomed nearly around the world in the span of an hour. Amazing.
It remains quiet in our towns, but hope for familiar connections keeps those paths well lighted. Stay safe.
Welcoming you into the room and provoking conversation, since' 06.
See you in the paper.
"Dogs come when they are called; cats take a message and get back to you." Mary Bly
t A s
