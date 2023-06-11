Are you a person with free time on your hands, asking yourself every day, “What can I do on my spare time?”
Well, I have an answer for you. Become an ombudsman volunteer.
SODA Area Agency on Aging has an Ombudsman Program that is seeking ombudsman volunteers. The ombudsman volunteer is an advocate for residents in the nursing home, assisted living and residential care facilities.
Ombudsman volunteers help to make sure the residents care is being provided, the family and residents understand the situations of living in a new environment, and the facility is given the best care and understanding of care to residents.
The Ombudsman Program will be hosting training for potential volunteers via Microsoft teams on August 7-11 and October 9-13, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There is no charge to attend the training sessions nor are you obligated to volunteer after the training.
For further information about the training please contact Tiffany Wingfield at 580-775-7478 or Gina Smith at 580-775-7794 or call the Senior Information Line at 1-800-211-2116.
