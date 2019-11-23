With 2020 expected to be a really big election year voters are encouraged to check on their registration status now.
To help with that the Garvin County Democratic Club is sponsoring a voters registration checkup from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 at the public library in Pauls Valley.
Voters can also check their registration status online at the Oklahoma State Election Board website or contact the Garvin County Election Board in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
•••
A focus on better protecting the planet's natural resources from climate change is a new environment group is being formed in Garvin County.
The inaugural meeting of the Garvin County Environmental Impact Group is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 at the public library in PV, 210 N. Willow.
This first meeting will include a showing and discussion of the movie, “Before the Flood,” featuring Leonardo DiCaprio.
The film presents an account of climate change and what can be done to better protect the planet.
Proof of attendance slips will be available for students if their teachers offer credit.
• Filings for school board candidates for each school district in Garvin County are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Monday-Wednesday, Dec. 2-4 at the Garvin County Election Board in the county courthouse in PV.
