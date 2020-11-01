Too often, we are guided by what we feel and what we see.
We look at how much we have, how we feel, or what we see around us. We allow them to determine how we live our lives, our decisions, and, ultimately, our happiness.
“For we walk by faith, not by sight. We are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord.” (2 Corinthians 5:7-8)
Today’s Bible verse challenges us to live differently. It challenges us not to live our lives based only on what we see going on around us, but instead to let our faith in Jesus guide our lives.
When we let the Bible guide our lives, we can experience true peace because our lives are guided by something stable and unchanging.
Right now, regardless of what you see around you, choose to believe that God is working on your situation.
You can know that regardless of what you see, God is good, and you will be alright.
Do you choose to believe God is working on your situation?
“Heavenly Father, for I walk by faith, not by sight. I am confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord. Regardless of what I see around me, I choose to believe that You are working on my situation. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.
