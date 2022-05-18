Walking along - and writing down history

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
“…in all arts it is training that brings art to perfection. [Mark Twain]
I am experimenting a bit over the next two weeks. I have shared that my submission time to the Democrat dictates, on occasion, that I must write in advance. Not unusual of late as you know, but always a distinct challenge.
Such is the case as I have the privilege of attending the (104th) playing of PGA Golf Championship over the storied fairways of Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
In fact, as you are reading this, I am traveling there as the tournament begins tomorrow, the 19th, and runs through Sunday the 22nd.
This event is important for number of reasons, too numerous to cover in a series of columns. For me, the following are at the top of my list.
I hope that future reflections/observations will further reinforce my selections. Here we go:
First: Two of our sons, both avid golfers, will be there with me. This is the first time that our schedules have meshed so that we could enjoy a tournament, let alone one of this historic importance. What a way to begin.
Secondly: This is a major championship, and along with the Masters, United States Open and The Open Championship, conducted in Great Britain and Ireland, they also comprise the “Grand Slam.”
For our family, it has been extremely rare that our national open and the PGA, (conducted by the Professional Golfers Association of America) have been contested, quite literally, in our backyard.
The Masters is always played on the same course, Augusta National in Augusta, Georgia.
Winning one of the four majors is the goal of every professional, therefore, the finest players in the world will be in Tulsa. One player in particular, and a Texas native, Jordan Spieth, if he should win, will become a member of a very elite club made up of players who have won the Slam.
Tiger Woods, who looks to be in this week’s field, has won the slam three times, and although no golfer has won the tournaments all in the same season, Tiger did hold all four trophies at one time due to their scheduling position on the PGA’s calendar.
That is as close as anyone has come to achieving the ultimate milestone in the modern game.
Thirdly: I have shared over the past few years personal golf perspectives, and one of my goals this coming week is to find the time to log what I will experience in order it to bring them to the column.
With so many stories about to unfold, or have new chapters written – and not just on the course, there will be ample directions laid out to express the writer’s art in the retelling.
Footnote: You may also remember that recently I followed the staging of the Irish PGA Championship conducted over the Carne Golf Links in Western Ireland. I recently heard from one of the leaders of that successful playing – (truly memorable for it occurred just after the COVID virus restrictions (extremely demanding in Ireland) had subsided enough to permit the staging of such events), letting me know that they have been asked to host the same tournament – for a second time, and this year.
Back to the arts: The 75th Tony Awards. On May 9th, the Tony Award nominations were released for works presented from early May, 2021 through late April 2022. It is noteworthy to check those productions that garnered the most nominations, (some interesting selections), and, as always, those that came up short.
The biggest surprise in that latter ‘category’ would have to be the highly touted Funny Girl that received only one nomination. While researching, I learned that this revival (the first since the original 1964 production) opened on Barbra Streisand’s (the original Funny Girl) 80th birthday.
Maybe it is best not to “Fool with Mother Nature.”
I thought that you would enjoy the following closing from Mark Twain:
“I must say good bye, now, so time passes & there is not much of it: but I wish you + yours prosperity + all desirable things . . . “
For Otis: (1926-(1968)-2021: A Broadway Baby*
(* I always asked Otis what he thought right after the Tony nominations came out, and he was non-committal on his ‘picks’. It was, after all, a family affair).
TAS
