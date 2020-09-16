Walking close to God is the goal

Many people come to God believing that they will never have a problem. This is simply not true.
Jesus said in Matthew, “He maketh His sun rise on the good and the evil, and sendeth rain on the just and the unjust.”
Job understood this, as did Able just before his brother killed him. These two would certainly agree with the old term “when it rains it pours.” But we serve a God that reigns over the rain.
“Standing at the threshold” for the King James version of the Bible describes of the fiery furnace when three young men had a life altering decision to make.
They could either deny the God of their fathers and mothers and worship an alternate counterfeit or hold onto the teachings of their youth and the God of their hearts but be thrown into a flaming inferno.
King Nebuchadnezzar demanded obedience and he was intolerant of any belief other than his own. He was an absolute tyrant, with absolute authority, however these three young men followed the dictates of a higher Authority. An authority above the demands of tyranny.
These three young men were determined to keep the faith of their youth in their lives and not bow and worship a false god even at the risk of death.
The king was so obsessed with their decision that he ordered the furnace to be heated seven times hotter than any time in the past. The flames were so intense that when the soldiers, the king’s mighty men, brought these three young men to the entrance of the furnace the soldiers fell dead.
God’s protection had reached the furnace before Shadrach, Meshack and Abendigo and provided them the protection they were confident their God could bring.
They were able to enter the furnace. When the king and his cohorts looked, they saw the young men walking in the fire and the only thing that seemed to be burned were the ropes that bound them.
Observation of the furnace brought to their attention another man, and we later learned was the Son of God, walking in the fire with them.
When these young men exited the fire, the Bible tells us that, not only were their clothes not burned or their hair singed, the smell of smoke had not even attached to the clothes they were wearing. If anyone has ever had a house fire, you know what a miracle it is to have the absence of the smell smoke.
The goal of the child of God is not to avoid problems. There will be fiery furnaces. Problems will come your way.
The goal of the child of God is to be determined not about your natural and not to give into the earthly temptations of life.
The goal is to walk close to God, adhere to His word, and watch and wait for His protection.
