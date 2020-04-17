Warm again means gardens again

In these times of COVID-19 and the need for social distancing, a good activity to get out there and still stay safe is gardening.
Gardeners have long called their work a stress reliever, providing mental and physical benefits, and there are a number of scientific studies supporting them.
The planting guide for warm-season vegetables in the garden are listed here by vegetable, the time to plant, days to harvest and method of planting.
• Lima bean – April 15-30, 90-120 days to harvest, seed.
• Beans, Green or Wax – April 10-30, 50-60 days, seed.
• Beans, Pole, April 10-30, 60-90 days, seed.
• Cantaloupe – May 1-20, 80-100 days, seed or plants.
• Cucumber – April 10-30 or later, 50-70 days, seed or plants.
• Eggplant – April 10-30, 80-90 days, plants.
• Okra – April 10-30 or later, 60-70 days, seed.
• Pepper – April 10-30 or later, 90-110 days, plants.
• Pumpkin – April 10-30, 90-120 days, seed.
• Southern Pea – May 1-June 10, 85-100 days, seed.
• Summer Squash – April 10-30 or later, 40-60 days, seed or plants.
• Winter Squash – May 15-June 15, 110-125 days, seed or plants.
• Sweet Corn – March 25-April 30, 80-100 days, seed.
• Sweet potato – May 1-June 10, 100-120 days, plants.
• Tomato – April 10-30, 70-90 days, plants.
• Watermelon – May 1-20, 90-120 days, seed.
These dates indicate planting times from southeast to northwest Oklahoma. Specific climate and weather may influence planting dates.
For cool-season vegetables, the soil temperature at the depth where the seeds are planted should be at least 40 degrees F. Reference the entire planting guide (HLA-6004).
Fact sheets referenced in this article and other related information may be found online at https://extension.okstate.edu/fact-sheets/. You may also contact the Garvin County OSU Extension office at 405-238-6681.
(Melissa Koesler is the director of Garvin County Extension and is an agriculture and 4-H educator.)
