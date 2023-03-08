Warming up to welcome diversions

By Tim Smith
Where ARTS Thou?
Enjoying the nicer weather when I can, February is always a hodge podge and that keeps life interesting, unless you are a golfer.
I drive by a beautiful course nearly every day, and there are diehards out regularly – unless it is dipping around/below the freezing mark.
In fairness, a hard freeze can damage the greens if players are allowed to tee it up, so they do not have an option.
I know they are sitting at home watching the thermometer (hopefully) reflect a quick warming trend.
Returning, then, when the weather proves too stubborn; to old friends, a good book and watching the greatest of musical performances over YouTube.
Each a gift for renewing the creative spirit.
The musical theater world lost a giant, Stephen Sondheim, in late 2021, and I have been watching to see how many new books on his life and creative impact would be forthcoming.
The other day I happened upon Finale: Late conversations with Stephen Sondheim: By D.T. Max and published by Harper Collins.
From the marketing profile: “Finale reveals Sondheim – a star who disliked the spotlight – at his most relaxed, thoughtful, sardonic, and engaging, as he talks about work, music, movies, family, New York City, aging, the creative process, and much more. Max brings you into the room and gives you a front row seat for their unusual and intimate three-year- long 'pas de deux.' The two bond, spar, separate and reunite, as Max elicits from Sondheim a candor and vulnerability he seldom displayed in public.”
I am nearing the completion, and must pleasantly warn you; their conversation will wear you out in short order.
I was pleasantly surprised when they discussed productions where “I was in the room, (NYC actually) where it happens.”
Mr. Sondheim’s genius is hard to contain; complex within context, while exhilarating to explore.
While referencing containment, pianist Yuja Wang is cut from the same mold. She sits down at the Steinway and proceeds to sweep you away with her masterful interpretations of the great works for the keyboard.
I particularly call your attention (via YouTube) to her 2022 [BBC] Proms appearance at the Royal Albert Hall in London where she played Liszt’s First Piano Concerto in E-Flat accompanied by The Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra.
Over the next 32 and one-half minutes, one must be prepared to experience her passionate interpretation united with extraordinary execution.
Like another pianist who is sweeping across the classical piano landscape, Lang Lang, they are no overnight success stories.
Laboring for decades to reach the pinnacle of concert appearances around the world, each are a model for aspiring artists in any medium.
Fun note: One of the Proms commentators said that Ms. Wang’s mother wanted her to be a dancer but Yuja admitted that she was “lazy,” and discovered that she could ‘sit’ and learn the piano – and by extension, get some exercise?
She needs to stay in excellent physical condition to sustain her level of incite played out with such vision. She never disappoints.
Just in – and across the desk: TheatreSquared in Fayetteville, Arkansas was recently honored with a prestigious award. From the theatre’s information center: “… at the 66th Obie Awards in New York, TheatreSquared’s pioneering work was honored with the highest award for off-Broadway theatre. It’s the first Obie Award for a theatre in the state of Arkansas. More than 400 productions over three seasons were considered. The recognition celebrates 'Russian Troll Farm,' by Sarah Gancher, (a) New York Times Critics’ Pick and 'Best of the Year' selection, directed by Jared Mezzocchi and Elizabeth Williamson, and co-produced with TheatreWorks Hartford and the Civilians.”
Enjoy a production when you are in the area.
For CDS
t. a. smith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.