Water fitness classes and swim sessions have returned to the Bosa Aquatic Center in PV.
The indoor swimming pool reopened on Sept. 8 after being closed since March because of the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
With the Bosa pool open a schedule of activities is available for fall 2020.
• Water fitness and lap swim – 6-11 a.m. and 4-7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday; and 6-11 a.m. Friday.
• Open swim – 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
• Silver Sneakers Splash – 9-10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
• The pool is available for private party rentals, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2-4 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Fees are $3 daily or $25 monthly for water fitness and lap swim; open swim is free for 3 and under, $2 for ages 3-17 and $3 for 18 and up.
•••
Stratford's public library has scheduled an upcoming class designed to teach some life saving lessons.
The adult CPR and first aid classes will be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 at the Chandler Watts Library in Stratford.
Participants can learn responses to cardiac, respiratory and first aid emergencies. Class size will be limited to seven per class with instructor Carolyn Allen, certified with the American Heart Association.
There is a cost of $50 as participants can obtain CPR, AED and First Aid certification.
Call Cindy Gallup at 580-759-2382, extension 21, or Chandler-Watts Library at 580-759-2684 for more information.
• Vintage antiques and “repurposed” junk will take center stage for a community event coming to Stratford.
It's called Vintage Market in the Park now scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Stratford City Park.
Expected to be a part of the community festival are various vintage items, crafts, a variety of vendors, food trucks and school fundraising booths.
For more information contact Rhonda Prichard at 405-328-0616.
• The McClain County Expo Center parking lot in Purcell is the site of an upcoming Heart of Christmas in October Craft, Vintage & Junk Show.
The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.