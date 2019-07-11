In the history of conservation work in Oklahoma there have been several watershed moments – a turning point – that changed the future of our state for the better.
These include the Dust Bowl, resulting in the formation of conservation districts along with federal and state agencies.
Another was the devastating flooding during the first half of the 1900s that inspired Public Law 534 and 566. Under these, came the construction in Oklahoma of the 2,107 flood control dams.
An additional example is the Clean Water Act which provided the opportunity to tie land conservation to water quality improvement eventually making Oklahoma the national leader in stream water cleanup.
It is also very possible we are living in a watershed moment, right now.
“When we look back on 2019 and 2020 we may well recognize this as another major turning point in natural resource conservation in Oklahoma,” said Trey Lam of the Pauls Valley and Wynnewood area, who is executive director of the Oklahoma Conservation Commission.
“Once again conservation, protection and restoration of Oklahoma’s renewable natural resources are a high priority to our state.”
There are so many examples to support the excitement generated by the progress resulting from the conservation partnership in Oklahoma.
For example, there has been a 22 percent increase in state conservation funding.
“Or take a look at the reauthorization of the Conservation Infrastructure Fund,” Lam said. “Through that, we see $2.6 million per year in gross production taxes directed to the locally led State Cost Share Program.”
Speaking of local, there are strides such as a $1 per hour pay increase for conservation district employees.
Also, 19 local conservation district staff have been restored across the state, of which 12 are shared and funded in partnership with United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) NRCS and three are field technicians funded through a National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) grant. There are seven Conservation District staff members where offices recently did not have a full-time employee.
Now looking statewide, there are four new dam watershed aid staff positions who are outfitted with skid steers, trucks and trailers. Also, $5.1 million in bonds were sold to match federal funds to rehabilitate high hazard dams.
Plus, the latest budget includes a $2 million increase in operations and maintenance funding for 2017 dams. There’s also the $500,000 state commitment for public private partnership to put $2.25 million into conservation around poultry farms in eastern Oklahoma.
“This new commitment to conserving, protecting and restoring natural resources, positions Oklahoma to continue as a top 10 state in conservation,” Lam said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.