By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
If your estate is small there are many approaches that can greatly reduce the effort required by you or your heirs. So many people do not know of the possible benefits that can be derived from some very simple actions.
Most everyone believes that the only way to control the transfer of assets after death is via a will. In fact, though, property can be passed after your death by several simple mechanisms. These include:
A. Transfer the asset out of your possession prior to death; i.e. trusts, deed with a retained life estate, etc.
B. Payable on Death Accounts on which you name your desired beneficiaries prior to death and consequently those assets pass automatically after your death with preparation of an affidavit and death certificate.
This approach is applicable to bank accounts, investment accounts, CD’s and similar accounts.
The technique also applies to insurances, annuities, and most retirement plans, IRA's and 401-k’s.
C. Accounts that are joint with survivorship. Meaning that more than one person is named on the account and if any one of those persons dies the account becomes the property of the remaining persons.
D. A similar approach is now possible with real property and with mineral interests.
A TOD deed (Transfer on Death) can be executed that will name persons to whom the property is to pass at your death. Such a deed is desirable because it will be effective upon your death with only an affidavit and death certificate filed by one of the named beneficiaries.
In addition the deed can be revoked or changed while you are living. Also, the property can be sold while you are living if necessary to provide funds for you.
In each case, the process includes a statutory exemption from probate and can enable your heirs to complete your estate with a minimum of effort and expense.
The key to such planning is the thorough identification of all assets you won to insure that some specific method is implemented to achieve the automatic transfer of assets at your death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.