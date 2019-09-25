By Dan Barney
We have reviewed the various types of deeds and the requirements to obtain a valid title. However, it is important that the form of title be proper so that it matches your personal estate planning needs.
For example, the following are common ways in which ownership can be vested in one or more persons or entities:
A. Title as an individual person, entity, or trust.
B. Joint tenancy with right of survivorship.
C. Tenancy in common (a form of joint ownership).
• Individual Title. Ownership as an individual is normally used when property is transferred to a person who is single, widowed, or divorced.
The status of such a person should be included on the deed next to the name of the Grantor or Grantee. For example, “David Williams, a single person,” or “Joan Rivers, a widow,” or “Lisa Jones, an unmarried person.”
There are also instances in which a married individual may wish to keep property separate and distinct from ownership by both she and her husband.
This could be done to prevent the property from becoming “joint industry” property in the marriage and may keep individual property, such as an inheritance, in the sole ownership of the individual.
Note, however, that any time a married person sells even their individual property, it is necessary that both spouses sign the deed as Grantors and be identified in the granting clause of the deed.
• Joint Tenancy with Right of Survivorship. This form of ownership is most common for a married couple.
However, joint tenancy ownership can be used to title property by any two or more persons. The unique and primary benefit of this form of ownership is the fact that the entire ownership goes to the surviving joint tenant(s) when one of them dies.
Why is this significant? This is an effective way to avoid probate because at the death of one joint tenant title is immediately transferred by operation of law to the other joint owners.
Thus, in the eyes of the law, the deceased tenant is deemed to no longer have owned the property at death and it is therefore not a part of the probate estate.
This magical transfer works to avoid probate, but not taxes.
For estate tax purposes, the pro rata share of the asset is considered a part of the deceased party’s estate.
Next week, converting joint ownership to individual ownership upon the death of one of the joint tenants; ownership of property as tenants in common, and discussion of how to choose the type of title that is best for your purposes.
