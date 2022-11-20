We all have a choice

We have two choices when challenges present themselves: Give into life's challenges or immerse ourselves in God's Word.
"A man's steps are of the Lord; How then can a man understand his own way?" (Proverbs 20:24)
This week try something new. Take one Bible verse at a time and write it out on a sticky note. Paste it where you are going to see it every day. Then meditate on it every morning for one whole week.
Watch how Bible verses can bring a sense of calmness to your life.
“Do all things without complaining and disputing, that you may become blameless and harmless, children of God without fault in the midst of a crooked and perverse generation, among whom you shine as lights in the world, holding fast the word of life, so that I may rejoice in the day of Christ that I have not run in vain or labored in vain.” (Philippians 2:14-16)
It is tough to go through life without grumbling or complaining. We have found that this Bible verse helps us "catch" our bad moods and strive to shine positively in our corner of the world.
We want to be different in order to make a difference.
“Rejoice in the Lord always. Again I will say, rejoice! Let your gentleness be known to all men. The Lord is at hand. Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:4-7)
We will have challenges in life and reasons to worry and stress, but worrying does not help us at all.
Spending time communicating with God and calling out what causes us to worry and stress, then letting God take care of what we do not understand, are all actions we can take. We then trust that God's peace will guard our hearts and minds.
“Finally, brethren, whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy – meditate on these things. The things which you learned and received and heard and saw in me, these do, and the God of peace will be with you.” (Philippians 4:8-9
Thinking about what is true, good, right, pure, lovely, and praiseworthy sets our minds for a healthy, positive attitude. That transfers to our demeanor, personality, and relationships with others.
“Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom, teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to the Lord. And whatever you do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through Him.” (Colossians 3:16-17)
When we praise God, it is hard for negativity to enter our hearts.
“And whatever you do, do it heartily, as to the Lord and not to men, knowing that from the Lord you will receive the reward of the inheritance; for you serve the Lord Christ.” (Colossians 3:23-24)
Our work is important, no matter if we are in the spotlight or behind the scenes. Do everything for God; we cannot be disappointed if people do not recognize our efforts. We will receive blessings we do not even imagine as God opens doors for us when our hearts and actions align with God's word.
“Walk in wisdom toward those who are outside, redeeming the time. Let your speech always be with grace, seasoned with salt, that you may know how you ought to answer each one.” (Colossians 4:5-6)
Everyone is important, and you never know when God is putting someone in your path that needs the life-changing truth of the Bible.
Where are you going to put your Bible verse this week? What Bible verse did you pick, and how will you apply it? Will you share it with your family and friends?
“Heavenly Father, I will take Your Word into my heart and put it into action in my life. I want to be used by You to the praise of Your glory. I will take Your Word each day before my eyes and apply it. I will then have it available to share You with others. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
