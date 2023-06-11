Every one of us has sinned, and there is no sin more significant than the other sin nor any sin that makes us more or less of a sinner than any other person. Every single person has sinned, and we are all in the same boat.
“for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” Romans 3:23
We are not better than other people. We are not better than any other person, and we have all sinned and need redemption.
In the light of the glory of God, we all fall short. We are not good enough on our own.
We all need Jesus; without Him, it is impossible.
“Repent therefore and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, so that times of refreshing may come from the presence of the Lord,” Acts 3:19
Trying is not good enough. No matter how hard we try, we cannot measure up on our own; we will never be perfect.
Jesus lived without sin, and He rescued us from our sinful nature.
Jesus is our salvation, and there is no one else that can save us.
“This is the stone which was rejected by you builders, which has become the chief cornerstone. Nor is there salvation in any other, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved.” Acts 4:11-12
Jesus is the only way we can all be saved. Jesus is the only one that can save us because Jesus became the supreme sacrifice when He sacrificed on the cross for us. Now we can be overcomers if we have accepted Him as our Lord and Savior.
“In Him we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of His grace.” Ephesians 1:7
To be saved, we need to admit that we need to be saved. We have to acknowledge that we have sinned.
As sinners, we need a Savior. We need Jesus, our Savior.
“who gave Himself for our sins, that He might deliver us from this present evil age, according to the will of our God and Father,” Galatians 1:4
Our focus today needs to be repentance. Not just to be sorry for our sins, though that is a big part of it. Also, turning away from sin and choosing to do what is right.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” John 3:16
Today, take a moment to admit to God that you have sinned and that there is no hope of being saved without Jesus. Ask for forgiveness and the strength to avoid sin with His help.
You never know what the future holds and if you will have another opportunity for redemption.
“Heavenly Father, I know that I, like everyone, have sinned, and I am so thankful I asked Jesus to be Lord and Savior of my life. Now I want to share You with others so they may also be free from the bondage of sin. Life in You is joy and peace in believing. I am so thankful I am a child of You, God. Thank You for such a great sacrifice for even me. In Jesus name, Amen.”
