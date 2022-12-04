The Bible tells us to look ahead to each new day with fresh hope in what we can accomplish. In God's Word, we see God as a "Now God."
He is always doing something new, and His mercies are new and fresh every morning.
“Do not remember the former things, Nor consider the things of old. Behold, I will do a new thing, Now it shall spring forth; Shall you not know it? I will even make a road in the wilderness And rivers in the desert.” (Isaiah 43:18-19)
God says His grace is sufficient for today. We can see that nothing is stagnant in God's Kingdom. He gave fresh manna daily to the people on their journey in the wilderness.
“Behold, I will do a new thing, Now it shall spring forth; Shall you not know it? I will even make a road in the wilderness And rivers in the desert.” (Isaiah 43:19)
We can trust God to give us what we need each day and look forward to living one day at a time. Old things have passed away.
In the next month, we want to press toward the mark of the birth of Jesus, not looking back to what we did not get done the past year. We need to reflect on what we did, through Jesus, accomplish for God's Kingdom and then move toward what we can do this year.
We have seen people live in their past, which places them in dark and lonely arenas. There is no life in the sea of regrets and hurts, a place of hopelessness and despair.
Why stay there?
We can live in God's grace while praying His word over our lives for blessings like success, health, and prosperity.
Today, we need a new mindset: We are no longer victims of our past circumstances, and they will not rule our lives. We are more than survivors – We Are Conquerors!
How do we arrive at such a place to step into a new mindset for this year?
It is determination to resist being pulled back or pulled down and the realization that we can't change the past.
We can and do have the opportunity to live out today and our tomorrows, holding onto God's Word and Promises!
“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.” (2 Corinthians 5:17)
This year is your year to claim hold of God's promises and restore His blessing in your life.
God's purpose in your heart is to move forward and leave the past behind you.
“Brethren, I do not count myself to have apprehended; but one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind and reaching forward to those things which are ahead,” (Philippians 3:13)
Remember, the confessions of our mouths are our future. Be mindful of what we say. Say good things about our own lives. Echo what God's Word says about today and the future. Put on the armor of God and put praise instead of a spirit of heaviness.
Isaiah was talking to you and me for today. Read the following Bible verse and apply it to your life this week.
The Spirit of the Lord GOD is upon Me, Because the LORD has anointed Me To preach good tidings to the poor; He has sent Me to heal the brokenhearted, To proclaim liberty to the captives, And the opening of the prison to those who are bound; To proclaim the acceptable year of the LORD, And the day of vengeance of our God; To comfort all who mourn,
“To console those who mourn in Zion, To give them beauty for ashes, The oil of joy for mourning, The garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness; That they may be called trees of righteousness, The planting of the LORD, that He may be glorified." (Isaiah 61:1-3)
Let us share the Good News of God's Word over our lives and the lives of others this week and Be The Change We Want To See In The World.
“Heavenly Father, I am so thankful for Your Word and all Your provisions and promises. I will live in Your grace while praying Your word over my life for blessings like success, health, and prosperity. Today, I need a new mindset to be reminded of daily. I will take Your Word and act on it, so Your Word will bear fruit in my life. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
