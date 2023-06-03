We can cut spending, avoid defaulting on our debt

By Senator James Lankford
In the last year, the costs of groceries, rent, utilities, and gas have all gone up. We are dealing with historically high inflation and an economy that’s now built on the federal government spending more and more to keep the nation afloat.
Free “government money” always sounds great when it’s doled out, but at some point all that free money has to be paid off and decisions have to be made about how to pay it.
As we teeter on the edge of a recession – if we’re not already there – the nation is talking about our debt and a responsible way to get our nation’s spending back in balance.
Talking about debt is the first step to dealing with our debt.
Step two is realizing how big this debt really is. We are $31.4 trillion in debt today, a number that literally climbs every day.
But the number is so large, many people just can’t wrap their heads around it. Millions, billions, and trillions all sound big, but it’s hard to imagine how big is big.
Let me give a way to think about our debt that we can relate to more easily: time.
If we changed from dollars to seconds, it gets easier to understand. One million seconds is 12 days. One billion seconds is 32 years. One trillion seconds is almost 32,000 years.
That’s the huge difference in magnitude among millions, billions, and trillions. At $31.4 trillion in debt, if that were seconds, it would equal 995,000 years – almost a million years of seconds.
That’s a big, big number.
To make matters worse, over the next 10 years, the Congressional Budget Office estimates that net interest payments alone on our debt will total $10.5 trillion, if nothing changes, and some of those payments will go to countries like China.
That’s American tax money going straight to China to pay interest payments on our debt.
So how do we solve it? Glad you asked.
Adults have adult conversations about real solutions, not just talking points. We should not fail to pay our debt. We are the United States of America.
But we should change how we spend to get us back to balance and make sure we pay for our priorities and not waste our tax dollars on things that aren’t priorities.
I recently introduced Vol. 7 of my government waste book called Federal Fumbles, where we highlight areas of waste and abuse of tax dollars that we could cut to help reduce our debt – to the tune of half-a-trillion dollars in possible cuts.
We highlight wasteful spending like a grant for a Swedish researcher to study European butterflies; an earmark to build an eight-mile trail in Napa Valley, CA, a grant to preserve the secret language of French butchers in Paris, and more.
When we waste money, we threaten Social Security, national security, and our nation’s future.
Federal Fumbles is a starting point for everyone in America to talk about encouraging Congress to find ways to cut wasteful spending to address our fiscal realities.
It’s time to step up to address the problems that Congress, the administration, Democrats, and Republicans have ignored for far too long.
No one thinks the federal government is so efficient and focused that they cannot reduce spending anywhere. The battle in the future will be about our national priorities and about how quickly we can reduce spending.
