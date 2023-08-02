We left our hearts . . .

By Tim Smith
Listening to Mr. Bennett’s rendition of “Isn’t This A Lovely Day?” as I create this week’s visit is simply perfect.
The music world lost the last of its giants as Tony Bennett left us, and with that, a legacy of song stylings second to none.
He was also a well-known and highly regarded artist. One of my favorite pictures, of the numerous inclusions submitted through social media, is of him, quietly, and alone on his favorite bench in New York City’s Central Park, sketching/painting the environment in and around of one of his favorite locations.
A performer with infinite skill to connect though his music, I was interested in seeing the posts over the streaming sites from fellow entertainers/singers and yet, very little from those who comprised his audiences.
I guess that is a reminder that when we lose someone who impacted us, it takes some time to process. . .. and then, I asked a friend if he had seen Mr. Bennett perform, and he was able to recall nearly everything about that concert.
I saw him later in his career, and what I remember about our evening together was his interpretation of those classic arrangements, and the overall ambiance; it was, after all, about the music. And just the music.
I do not recall him talking more than briefly, and then only to say “Good evening” and/or to single out the musicians that he shared the stage with.
I can still see him in his elegant cream blazer, gliding and effortlessly welcoming us into his world.
When the set was done, he was gone as elegantly as when he arrived.
A pro’s moves – remembered for all time: In that jacket, he was hard to miss, and so, when one of his orchestra members did have a singular-personal moment, he would literally step behind or to the side of the piano or drum set until the segment had elapsed, and then he gently re-engaged. Classy. He treasured those who made him standout, always. That is one of the reasons that the duet albums were so successful: He made the other half look and sound better.
From his final collaborator: (Facebook posting) Lady GaGa – “The way that we dispose of music all the time, and dispose of art and decades (past) all the time, as if they are dated, that being nostalgic is for geeks – it’s painful…So much of the music that has been introduced through The Great American Songbook . . . is passed on through men and women and Tony is one of those men.”
Curtain call: Mr. Bennett once stated – (Facebook posting-responding to his 1994 “Unplugged” (album) set for the network took home the Grammy for album of the year:
“It wasn’t a surprise at all…And I will tell you why. Good music is good music. I’m not concerned with whether someone who listens to me is old or young. In fact, in many ways, I’m not interested in the young at all. I’m interested in age. People learn to live properly when they get of an age, you know?
“The late Duke Ellington once said to me that he was really offended by the word ‘category,’… Music has no category; it’s either good or it isn’t, and I sing good songs, great songs, written by the best songwriters. It’s that kind of quality that makes them last. Trust me, people will be singing these songs forever.”
“Oppenheimer”: Our son traveled to Oklahoma to share the film with a friend. He did, however, recommend that we see it on an IMAX screen, if possible, as the production team did not call upon CGI, (computer generated imagery) and that omission (apparently) impacts/enhances the viewing experience.
What’s up-across the country? Referencing the strike climate that continues to cripple the entertainment industry, I search the Playbill website, (Monday through Friday), for any breaking news and there was nothing new to report as this went to the paper.
Opening night: Keeping an eye on the Olivier Award winning musical’s (the London-West End Tony Award equivalent) Broadway opening (tomorrow in fact), of Back to the Future, based (and hopefully not loosely) on the 1985 film.
Next week: “Will It Play in Peoria?” and, a YouTube recommendation – The Nancy Hanks Lecture on Arts and Public Policy: Featuring Wynton Marsalis. (2009) Truly exceptional.
“You can observe a lot just by watching.” [Yogi Berra]
Yours, tAs.
WAT?
Content, Create, Connect
Est: 2006
For: MES/CDS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.