God promises that if we bless others, He will care for our needs.
There is nothing that God will not do for the person who wants to help other people and fulfill His will and purpose as we show others Him.
“And my God shall supply all your need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:19)
The Bible teaches us that we are blessed, not only for us to be comfortable and happy but to bless others.
This is the first law of blessings: We must bless others.
“So He said to them, “Assuredly, I say to you, there is no one who has left house or parents or brothers or wife or children, for the sake of the kingdom of God, who shall not receive many times more in this present time, and in the age to come eternal life.” (Luke 18:29-30)
When we help other people, God assumes responsibility for our resources.
That is a real blessing because God is better at handling our resources than we are.
The more we bless and help others, the more God blesses our lives. The more God blesses us, the more God expects us to continue helping others.
“But he who did not know, yet committed things deserving of stripes, shall be beaten with few. For everyone to whom much is given, from him much will be required; and to whom much has been committed, of him they will ask the more.” (Luke 12:48)
We have been given spiritual and material abundance that many people worldwide do not have.
It is easy to give our time, energy, or money when we have a lot to spare, but the actual test of generosity comes when we do not have anything to spare.
Do you still give what you have to help somebody else? If you do, congratulations! You have passed God’s test of generosity.
We were made in God’s image and are striving to be like Jesus; we need to learn how to be generous.
If we do not learn, we will never grow to maturity, and we will never have the blessings of God in our lives that He has in store for us.
God wants us to succeed so we can be generous, help others, and do good in the world.
Based on the blessings of your life, do you have a greater responsibility to help others?
“Heavenly Father, as You are my Father, I desire to share You with others. As I give to You and those to whom You lead me to give, I will walk in the obedience You have set before me. You are the very giver of life, and others must desire and come to know You by my life. In my giving, I must show You. Thank You for all You have provided. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
