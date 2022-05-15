We must stand and fight

We live in a broken world, full of hurts, heartaches, pain, and suffering. All we have to do is turn on the television or walk outside our front doors and see the world's brokenness around us.
What we cannot see is the source that fuels all this brokenness.
"For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places. Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand." (Ephesians 6:12-13)
The Bible teaches us about a raging war twenty-four hours per day, seven days a week. It is a spiritual war, and the Bible teaches us how to be victorious in battle.
Every day we are to "put on the armor of God" to protect ourselves from the evil of this world.
Behind every war, heartache, sorrow, suffering, wrong-doing, set-back is an evil spirit or spiritual force in the heavenly realms seeking to hinder God's plans for our lives.
God is fully aware of these attacks and has already planned our victory. Yes, sometimes the damage happens anyway, but God still brings us out victorious.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” (2 Timothy 4:7)
Just like a soldier on a battlefield may get wounded from an attack by the enemy forces, the battle can still be won, and the soldier's wounds can be healed.
This ongoing battle is why prayer and spending time with God are essential to a Believer's life.
It is where we find comfort in times of trouble, strength in times of weakness, and healing in times of pain.
Fighting in hand-to-hand combat against these forces of darkness may not be your idea of a good time.
But it is an inescapable part of a Believer's life. Because this powerful, wicked enemy seeks to destroy us, we must fight by taking up God's Word so that we can resist and stand firm in our victory over the enemy.
Did you put on the armor of God today?
“Heavenly Father, I am so very grateful for Your Words of instruction, comfort, and encouragement. Your Word is where I get my strength to grow up in You. By taking Your Word in my mouth, it becomes a weapon against the enemy who would try to steal, kill, and destroy. I will spend each day growing up in your Word. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
