Sometimes we forget that God controls our food, wealth, and comfort, which are all provided by Him.
“The eyes of all look expectantly to You, And You give them their food in due season.” (Psalm 145:15)
All our supplies come from God, and our dependence should be on God with all our expectations from Him.
The eyes of all creation are upon God, and all His creatures are fed by His hand. How much more should His children look to God and expect to be supplied by Him?
Whatever God does, He does wisely and whatever He gives is in season. Our supply is provided when our needs and our cries are heard by God.
God provides everything we need, and all that we need comes from God.
When God gives us our desires, we are satisfied; every mercy and spiritual gifts come from the hand of God.
We owe everything to God. Anything we accomplish is the result of His blessings. We need to be on guard.
If we forget about God, even our successes can become snares.
As you look back over your life, think about everything God has done for you: the resources and guidance He has provided, His protection and favor.
Humble yourself before Him. Thank Him for all He has done. Dedicate your time, talents, and finances to Him.
Ask God to help you be a good steward of your resources. And remember, always give Him the glory.
“Heavenly Father, You are the source of my very breath. My times are in Your hand. As I walk through life, please keep me reminded that my source is from You. You made the very air we breathe. Without You, we are nothing. This day I will bring honor and praise to You, the God of my life and my salvation. Thank you, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
