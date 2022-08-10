God’s Word tells us that we are not to give up. We are not to quit; If we are going to be overcomers, we cannot give up in the middle of the challenges in our lives.
“I will remember the works of the Lord; Surely I will remember Your wonders of old. I will also meditate on all Your work, And talk of Your deeds.” (Psalm 77:11-12)
When the difficulties come, the diagnosis is not good, or a child or spouse leaves, we feel overwhelmed and cannot move forward.
Have you ever thought, “I want to quit,” or “I cannot do this anymore?” What do we do when we feel overwhelmed?
We put our trust in God.
Sometimes we feel anxieties and worries build, and problems crash over us like waves; it is through this moment-by-moment decision to put our trust in God that we build our faith, and God gives us the ability to move forward.
Maybe today, you find yourself overwhelmed because of life. It could be pain, sorrow, anguish, worry, or anxiety.
As we trust in God, He always makes a way.
It might not be easy, but as we focus on Him, we gain victory over the challenges in our lives because, as Believers, our hope is not in the things of this world but in God.
Let God lead you through His Spirit as you go through your day.
He will give you His power and protection to live by faith and in His peace today.
God will help you and give you a new hope that only comes from knowing Him.
Use your circumstances to share the Gospel with others so they can see God’s hope in you.
“Heavenly Father, I thank You for the firm-footed trust I can and do have in You. As I meditate on Your Word, it grows deep within me. I will then have the firm foundation of knowing Your Love and the confident hope that only comes from knowing You. As You have given, I am to receive and act on it; then I have the life of Victory in Jesus. What real love. What a blessed life. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
