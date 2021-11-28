We were made to be in relationships

When we go through major disappointments in life, it is natural to want to pull back and isolate ourselves.
“And the Lord God said, “It is not good that man should be alone; I will make him a helper comparable to him.” (Genesis 2:18)
We want to handle it ourselves and keep our losses, failures, mistakes, and crises to ourselves. We want to withdraw and keep everything a secret.
When we go through disappointment, that is when we need our friends the most.
God does not intend for us to handle pain and stress by ourselves. We need to accept help from others.
“Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.” (Galatians 6:2)
We were wired for each other, and we need each other. We are relational beings, and one of the first things God said in the Garden of Eden was that it was not good for man to be alone.
“To him who is afflicted, kindness should be shown by his friend, Even though he forsakes the fear of the Almighty.” (Job 6:14)
There will be times in our lives when we need to have friends who will come alongside us and encourage us in our beliefs. That is when we need our friends to step in and encourage us.
The Bible tells us to help each other, and every time we help somebody who is going through challenges, we are acting like Jesus.
Trying to handle trouble by ourselves will only make us more tired and stressed.
We need to accept the help of others and let our friends carry us through it, knowing that God is with us all the way.
God is at work in our circumstances, even when we cannot see what He is doing.
Which one of your friends needs encouragement today?
“Heavenly Father, I know I can go to You, no matter what I am facing in life. I know You have Believers in You to be there for one another. I will be obedient to Your lead as I will be an encouragement with Your Words of wisdom deep within me. Thank You for such great love. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
