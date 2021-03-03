Weather can't stop cooking class

Inclement weather has made it necessary to reschedule the insta pot class, “Cooking Under Pressure,” to next week.
The class is now set from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9 at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
Janna Kelley, OSU Extension educator from Pontotoc County, will present the program.
Participants will learn the basics of using the insta pot as well as the dos and don’ts. Several dishes will be prepared during the class, demonstrating not only the ease of use, but the time-saving variety of meals, snacks and desserts available.
The class is free to the public. It is limited in size so interested individuals should call to register as soon as possible. Social distancing will be observed and all are asked to wear masks.
The class is made possible by Garvin County OSU Extension, partnering with the Oklahoma Department of Libraries, Institute of Museum and Library Services and Pauls Valley's public library
For more information, contact the Garvin County OSU Extension Service at 405-238-6681 or the Nora Sparks Warren Library at 405-238-5188.
Free yoga classes have made a return to the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
Classes come on Wednesday evenings through April 28. Classes include vinyasa at 6 p.m. and yin at 7:15 p.m.
Reservations are required, so call the public library at 405-238-5188. Masks are also required as social distancing will be observed.
Meditation yoga classes at the library are scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoons throughout March. The exact dates are March 7, March 14, March 21 and March 28.
Classes are limited to seven people, so those interested are encouraged to call the library and reserve a spot.
Fundamental yoga classes will have a couple of different meeting times this spring.
One class is 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays from March 22 to April 26.
Another class is 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays from March 26 to April 30.
Reservations also required with each of these free classes.
The library is also scheduled to host a home food preservation class conducted by an OSU Extension educator from 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 25.
