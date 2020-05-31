Weather news . . . well, sort of!

Having to stay at home is challenging enough, and not sure what it is like in your part of the country, but for those in North Texas, this has been a most welcome – and wet spring. To the best of my knowledge, the dampest since we relocated here from Oklahoma in 2012.
All well and good, but that does not do much for our ever-growing desire to get out and mingle.
To ease those concerns, (the mission of our weekly time together), your family may enjoy this Disney+ offering – and, tis the season for that streaming service. Turn to the multi- episode offering, The Mandalorian, which seems to be taking the period since the final “Star Wars” film, “The Rise of Skywalker,” (released in 2019), and giving franchise supporters something to savor.
My wife has been enjoying and offshoot, “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (It is) an ongoing Star Wars documentary series streaming on Disney+ centered on the making of the live-action television series.” Each part/episode is filmed by a different director and what I found interesting was that one of the directors featured on the gallery round table formatted program happens to be the daughter of Ron Howard, Bryce Dallas Howard.
For fans of the “Jurassic Park” films, she has played the lead in the last two, with a third installment currently in production, “Jurassic World: Dominion.”
During one of Ms. Howard’s on camera discussions, where they share behind the scenes decision making and specific technical and performance processes, she referenced her dad, the Oscar winning director.
For those of us who grew up with “The Andy Griffith Show,” in galaxies “a long time ago and far far away,” it is still hard to wrap our heads around that she is “Opie’s” daughter, the oldest of Ron’s four children. Film making is a Howard family affair.
I highly recommend these gallery roundtables, especially for those who are interested in filmmaking. It is simply amazing how far technology has developed since George Lucas set down for history the first “Star Wars” film in 1977.
Here is a first for me during VIRUS2020, and one that can certainly have potential to work if you have family that are living in different locations. I received a series of short videos from a colleague where his friends were “ZOOM-staging” a reader’s theater play. In short, the screen showed a half dozen or more actors, in costumes, reading their parts.
If your family decides that you want to perform works like/similar to the above, especially those that are published, (licensed for performance), you should first obtain permission.
The restrictions and guidelines are printed, generally, in front of the printed/hard copy of plays and musicals, however, with so many new transmission options available, it would be best to simply contact the licensing organization directly for guidance. To assist in that process, check with your local community, public school or university theatre programs who must adhere strictly with these agreements on a regular basis.
During the VIRUS2020 period, these licensing companies may offer discounts or waivers, especially if the performance is for at home use and not being used to generate a profit.
Please remember, that these restrictions are in place to protect the author and their ability to generate income.
A great idea, just do a bit of homework before proceeding.
Stay the course – we will soon be together, within six feet – and closing, in the days ahead.
(This is The @ Home Edition of the Where A r [ts] Thou? series by Tim Smith)
