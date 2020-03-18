In a few days the Garvin County OSU Extension Service will host an annual dicamba web conference training for the public.
It's scheduled for an 11 a.m. start on Tuesday, March 24 at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library, 210 N. Willow, in Pauls Valley.
The training is federally mandated in order to purchase and apply approved dicamba products (XtendiMax, Engenia, FeXapan and now Tavium) on Xtend (dicamba-tolerant) soybeans and cotton.
These products also have remained classified as restricted use pesticides (RUP), while all other dicamba products remained general use.
Producers and applicators have to be certified applicators (private or commercial) and attend an annual dicamba training to purchase and use these products.
Even if the applicator attended a dicamba training last year, they will have to attend the new training this year.
Other OSU Extension service offices across the state will be conducting the web training on March 24 as well, with the exception of Fort Cobb, which will offer the training March 25 at noon.
Other counties who have scheduled web conferences March 24 are Adair, Choctaw, Craig, Garfield, Hughes, Kay, LeFlore, McCurtain, Lincoln, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Osage, Ottawa, Sequoyah, Tulsa and Wagoner.
For more information please contact the Garvin County OSU Extension Service at 405-238-6681 or nanette.shultz@okstate.edu.
