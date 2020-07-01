Do you want to learn more about soil health conservation and how it pertains to your operation? Would you like it even more if it you felt like it were a one-on-one sharing of information?
You will soon have just that type of opportunity as the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s (NRCS) and the Choctaw Nation present a Soil Health & Plant Identification McAlester Free Webinar on July 8.
That’s right, we are bringing the workshop and a virtual field tour to you. If you’re at your kitchen table, sitting in the cab of your flatbed parked in the pasture, or taking a break on a folding chair in your barn, you have a front row seat for this Zoom Webinar, courtesy of the Oklahoma Tribal Conservation Advisory Council.
The free webinar will be held at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on July 8, 2020 by connecting to the Zoom webinar.
This workshop, originally scheduled for April 21 in McAlester, Okla., was postponed.
During this webinar on July 8, agencies will provide updates on available assistance and programs and participants will receive information regarding USDA Farm Bill Updates. Also, information will be provided by the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service.
Recently Soil Conservation partners from the Choctaw Nation, the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Oklahoma Conservation Commission visited an area where they conducted Plant IDs. Through video, you can learn more about the plants in your pasture or those you might want to add – what are they called, what benefits do they or will they bring to your land.
Presentations will be given by Colin Walden, NRCS Rangeland Specialist, Greg Scott, Soil Scientist with the Oklahoma Conservation Commission.
Call Troy Marshall at 405-415-8850 or email troy.marshall@usda.gov to find out more about linking to the Zoom webinar.
