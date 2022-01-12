Welcome home, slowly . . .

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts]Thou?
#832
“. . . and in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection” [M. Twain]
Some reflection: Family is back at work, birthdays that dot the early January landscape have been celebrated and calendars have been activated. I am energized at the prospects of what the new year holds in store for our art communities, and, at the end of this month, I will celebrate the beginning of year 16 of this column in the pages of the Pauls Valley Democrat.
Broadway is having a tough time gathering its momentum, and I am fearful that for those of you who may be traveling to the “Big Apple” over the upcoming winter months might be challenged not only to secure tickets, but to be relatively assured that you will be able to see your favorite.
If you are so inclined, this might be a good period to wait until you arrive, and then, secure tickets, and I would also encourage purchasing single seats. It is much easier to see the major shows, and remember, you can always visit during intermission.
So, anyway . . . I have covered the following over the past few months: I am pleased to see colleagues at the 7th Street Theatre, home of Chino Community Theatre, (CCT) Chino, CA, that have launched their 2022 season (*) with full slate of shows. Please visit their website for all the details.
I have been honored to have been invited to attend CCT’s monthly zoom session conducted by its leadership team as they navigate the virus shutdown, in addition to state legislation that greatly impacted the entertainment sector that contains community theatre operations. I will share their journey this year and recommend that you pass on the information to those you know across the country who operate/support theatres that may soon be facing similar barriers.
(*) Just in: As this was being written, I learned that due to COVID spiking, CCT has postponed their season opener.)
“News from 639 Walnut”: A North Texas talent that I have been supporting here for a few years, Kristyn Harris, released her recent marketing information, and she is definitely on a career trajectory that continues to streak straight up the ‘country swing charts.’ Do they still have charts? Anyway – she is doing well.
My first encounter with the young lady was at the taping of a cable program at the Palace Theatre in Grapevine, Texas, and I was stunned by her performance maturity for someone in the early stages of a career.
“In November, Kristyn was awarded the 2021 International Western Music Association Female Performer of the Year, for the 5th time! . . . (and she) Is featured in the January 2022 issue of Western Horseman magazine, selected as one of 10 women nationwide who make it “Cool to Be Cowgirl” . . . Kristyn was also featured this month as the cover story of the Country Web Bulletin, a publication circulated throughout France and Canada.”
Here is a wonderful example of a young lady who is staying true to the music heritage that she has adopted. That commitment always resonates, challenging times notwithstanding.
Along our country roads, again – (Thanks Willie): Enjoyed the New Year’s holiday in Northwest Arkansas, along the Bentonville, Rogers and Springdale corridor and all seemed to be normal as it related to the virus spikes occurring statewide.
Restaurants and attractions were open and busy, and for those of you are fans of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, masks were required in all areas of the museum. Work on the new exhibit space has not commenced, only hints as to its location can be seen.
Their touring exhibit, In American Waters: The Sea in American Painting runs through January 31, 2022. Works from the museum’s permanent collection are also featured, thematically.
T’s ube: I understand (through our guy’s network) that the latest Spiderman film, Spider Man: No Way Home is “incredible.” That may be a massive understatement as (apparently), it has already reached “the billion-dollar club” in ticket sales . . . and that is not from home streaming.
A centenary: This month, the Rotary Club of Pauls Valley celebrates its 100th birthday. Congratulations!
Igniting, just off stage left: Oscar nominations come out on February 8th, Hope a favorite secures a nod, or two.
Connecting, through the arts, since 1/06.
TAS
