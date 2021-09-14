This Saturday is the day for the Maysville community to bring out the welcome mat as the public is invited to join in the fun of the Wiley Post Festival.
The town's pride and joy – the Wiley Post Festival – is set to get started at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
A parade will kick off the festivities on Williams Street at 11 a.m. as the event features a car show, crafts, food, music and performances by cheerleaders and the local school band.
Those interested in vendor booth space, contact Janet Dinwiddie at the Maysville Public Library, 405-867-4748. The email is maysvillepl@gmail.com to ask questions.
•••
The first ever Cars and Coffee car show event came to Pauls Valley last month as the next one is set to hit the local streets on Saturday, Sept. 18.
Held on the east side of Wacker Park near PV's football stadium, the event brings together lovers of cars and the classic look.
The plan is to hold the car show from 8 to 10 a.m. the third Saturday of the month into the fall before a return next spring.
Event planner Michael Jones has announced there will be a car show next month, specifically on Oct. 16.
After a few months off plans are to bring the event back in April 2022. Hopes are to possibly line up the vehicles for a cruise through Pauls Valley's downtown.
•••
The youth of the Pauls Valley First Church of God are holding a yard sale both in and out of their church from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 25.
Proceeds raised from the event at the church, 414 North Chickasaw, will go toward helping the youth attend state and international conventions.
• Restored Hearts and Soles Foundation is now seeking sponsors to help kids in need get new shoes.
Sponsors can send $50 donations to RHS, P.O. Box 1254, Pauls Valley, OK 73075 or go to Venmo@RestoredHearts-andSoles.
The mission of Restored Hearts and Soles Foundation is to provide the less fortunate people of the community with free footwear.
• With school now back in session the Toy and Action Figure Museum in downtown Pauls Valley has changed to its non-season weekend hours only, specifically 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
