West coast news from the stage

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
Content-Create-Connect
Est: 2006
Happy to report that I attended the ‘re-booted’ CCT Circle “ZooMeeting,” conducted by and for the management team of the Chino Community Theatre, Chino, CA.
Ostensibly, (and traditionally), the operationally focused gathering stays close to a prepared agenda, however, the energy surrounding the announcement of their 2023 calendar – a full season of offerings, was palatable.
They have stayed the post-virus course, and will soon embark on reaching new levels of community theater excellence from their 7th Street Theatre home.
It has been a long journey back for theatrical artists and their patrons everywhere.
The '23 season can be found on their website, @ Chino Community Theatre. Please note that the offerings for CCCT, The Chino Children’s Community Theatre, will be posted in the very near future.
While at the website, pay particular notice of the city of Chino Downtown Civic Center Master Plan, where further information can be gathered on “two arts related interactions.” The 10- and 30-year plans certainly appear to bode well for the arts communities in Chino.
As a reminder: Look for regular updates here on CCT and CCCT, especially noteworthy as they begin preparations for their 40th anniversary celebration in 2024.
A bit closer to home: It’s been fairly quiet, although have been enjoying the (Star Wars) Andor series on Disney+ mostly for the energized generational bridge discussions that we can share with our son.
. . . and for our holiday viewing pleasure: The Halloween season always brings back the complete Harry Potter film series, so masterfully cast and captured on film. They will entertain well past our generation.
While lingering @ Hogwarts and its environs: We lost Robbie Coltrane who played the role of Hagrid. From his very first entrance in the initial Potter film, we were hooked.
I had failed to acknowledge the passing of country music icon, Ms. Loretta Lynn. I follow the Grand Ole Opry, and have enjoyed performances at their Nashville ‘music’ homes, and that includes The Ryman, and as much as the legendary pillars of that industry are celebrated, I am most impressed with the much lower profile that Ms. Lynn maintained.
She was always ‘present,’ even when she was not as active as she once was. That is the mark of the truly great artists, their aura radiates, in person and in spirt.
Another musical interlude: I have just become acquainted with a new CD featuring the duo of Alison Krauss and Robert Plant. Rising Sand is the name of this most recent collaboration. Great energy, sensitive harmonies.
Most interesting: Speaking of CD’s: I was looking forward to obtaining the cast recording of The Music Man, staring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster currently in the last few months of its Broadway run. In my search, it does not pop up anywhere.
Wondering if they are not going to release it until the closing for fear of taking potential audiences away from seeing the production. One crazy business for sure – is (that) “show business.”
From our neighborhood: This past weekend was the annual Ft. Worth Alliance Air Show featuring USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team: USAF Thunderbirds. Talent and skill on demonstration, at cloud level – and, a bit closer as their flight path to the runway is right over our backyard. They even “wave” as they pass over – awe inspiriting. Never grow tired of seeing them perform.
From the nation’s capital: Just as the last of the Raptors was flying over the house, our son and his wife sent pictures from their visit to the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum – and the first two images up, The Wright Brothers Flyer and The Spirit of St. Louis.
How far we travel – and have traveled.
From Mr. Rogers neighborhood: Mr. Rogers once said, “In times of stress, the best thing we can do for each other is to listen with our ears and our hearts and to be assured that our questions are just as important as our answers.”
Connections made, locally inspired, in our towns. Enjoy the Halloween activities.
For EFA: 1949-1974
t. a. [word] smith
“How can we let the music not be what it actually is and make it be something else?” Wynton Marsalis
Where ARTS Thou? is also published in the Wednesday newsstand edition of the Pauls Valley Democrat: Founded 1904.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.