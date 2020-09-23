What a 'story' to tell on screen

The next two weeks are some of my favorite during the entire year, as I am able to enjoy and then share a story, and not just any one story, but the hundreds, safe to say, thousands that will emerge and then synergize into and then out of STORY: The World’s Premiere Virtual Conference For Creators & Storytellers” held each year in Nashville, Tenn.
The virtual edition for this year begins tomorrow, September 24th and runs through the 25th, and from all of the information flowing in to the ‘Rusty Water Tower Place’ studio, it appears that the producers have not lost a beat in transferring from the conference’s ‘stages’ to our ‘screens.’
“STORY is a global gathering designed to inspire, challenge and equip artists, creators and storytellers who work in a variety of industries. Our 2020 Gathering is not a traditional conference that is merely 'going virtual.'”
Driven by the renowned creativity of our community, this year’s virtual experience is being completely reimagined from the ground up.
STORY 2020 is NOT a 48-hour-Zoom call like so many other “virtual conferences” are in this season. It’s a truly interactive experience where you’ll not only be stretched by innovative talks, unique performances, and educational workshops, but where you will discover a supportive global community of forward-thinkers and visionaries who will champion you as you set out on creative endeavors.”
Took part in a virtual ‘tour’ if you will of the work being done by Tulsa based The Signal Factory, and when it was over, I realized just how old I really am – and sadly, not getting any younger. That is not to be construed as negative, it simply indicates that if I was ever concerned about a diminishing creative commitment fostered through our families, schools, and artistic institutions, I would say that is not a worry. These young visionaries are getting the message, and are putting it to work.
The only area that does give me pause is that the electronic world moves at such speed that what is becoming more evident is that one must commit almost totally to its understanding just to make it useful. That is why The Signal Factory appears to be on that cutting edge – they get it, whatever “it” really is, they can put “it” all together and leave an impact. Some of their video samples were amazing.
Musically speaking: John Williams, the five-time Oscar winning composer, has been on my mind of late, and one of the luxuries that I have afforded myself working from my home studio/office is that I have downloaded a number of his film score CD’s on the PC that create a peaceful setting as I work. I am particularly enjoying his film soundtrack that might not jump right out even in passing consideration when we have his “Star Wars,” “Jaws” and “Indiana Jones…” on the mind, and so I invite you to take a listen to his work for the Tom Hanks' film, “The Terminal.”
A page turner, for sure: For this child of the 50s and 60s, and please, don’t reveal that to anyone, I found myself inside a “paper feature film” as I read Bill Bryson’s truly special “The Life and Times of the Thunderbolt Kid” A Memoir.
It was that last word, “memoir” that appealed to me, especially when coupled with the book’s front cover. In this case, and happily so, one can tell the book by what surrounds it. More, and so much more than humorous vignettes and captions placed near photos from his family’s scrapbooks, it was a memory travelogue as only a man of that time could relate. Fellow ‘guy’ travelers, be ready to shed a few tears, seriously, as you laugh at and through Bill’s ‘true’ stories.
Parents out there, enjoy your memories as well.
For my golfing friends – A 90th anniversary celebration: On the heels of the recently contested U.S. Open, September 27, 1930 is arguably the most important date in the history of the game, for it was on that date that Robert Tyre “Bobby” Jones Jr. won the U.S. Amateur at Merion Cricket Club, (today known as Merion Golf Club) to capture the Grand Slam.
Winning the “impregnable quadrilateral,” all four of the major tournaments, The British Amateur and Open, along with the U.S Open and Amateur, in one year, has never been duplicated. To add to the luster of his accomplishment, it was completed over a five-month period. In a future column, an interesting personal ‘long-distance’ connection with Mr. Jones' caddy during the final leg of the Slam.
Mr. Jones’ friend and “faithful scribe” O.B. Keeler wrote, “Others may attack in vain forever.”
