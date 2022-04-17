What a world - from so many different vantage points

By Tim Smith
The @ home edition
“… and in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” Mark Twain
I have been traveling and I know that this is ‘really old news’ and as it occurred in the ‘art’ world, I need to reference the “slap heard around the world” – the incident at the Academy Awards on March 27th.
As this was about to go to press, I learned that punitive actions have been leveled. (From CNN: Brian Stelter, Jason Kravarik and Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report):
“The Board (of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences) has decided, for a period of ten years from April 8, 2022, Mr. (Will) Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement on Friday, (April 8th) . . . “This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy…We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.”
When this all finally settles out, one thing is clear, a new line has been crossed and to be honest, I am surprised it has not happened sooner.
We just returned from a wonderful cruise to Nassau, The Bahamas and Key West, Florida, and artistic expression was clearly on display, in addition to the natural beauty of both areas of the U.S./Caribbean.
The sun illuminates the color palate, and in a reef some six miles away from our ship where snorkeling was the order of the day, it managed its way into those depths and the fish and other creations, living and skeletal, were breathtaking. What also was ‘shocking’ was realizing, and too late, that I had entered the water a bit quickly, (it was actually cold, certainly not expected in that part of the world) thus taking my breath away, literally.
Once I recovered, the next hour was filled with colors and shadows.
Our last port of call was the truly unique Key West, where art, history and politics exist in harmony.
First up was the home of Nobel Prize winning novelist Ernest Hemmingway, and as a writer, being up close and personal with the locations that stimulated his creativity will resonate with me for years to come. Upstairs was his ‘studio’ and I just hung around, savoring the vibes as long as I was able. I carried “Papa’s presence” with me as we later lunched, just down the street, at Sloppy Joe’s, his frequent haunt during the years that he lived there, 1931-1939.
It is where the sandwich of the same name was also launched.
I even found a stool at its famous bar, and with his spirit ‘next to me’, I was able to jot down a few observations. I wonder what segments of his masterworks were given new life in the same area?
President Harry S. Truman’s retreat/office complex is not to be missed. Like stepping back in time, what made the tour more impactful is that with all the conflict going on internationally today, one could almost hear the voices that talked about the world’s future between the end of the second world war and the completion of the Korean war. The furnishings and the overall ambiance of the residence was captivating, and on a personal note, in the living room was a coffee table that is an exact replica of the one that sat for decades in my grandmother’s residence in Illinois. It now resides in our home.
For local readers of this column, as well as its Wednesday news stand edition, please place the date of April 24th at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Pauls Valley High School on your calendar for the staging of Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic opera, The Pirates of Penzance, presented by the Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta. From the society’s website:
“The Pirates of Penzance is a comic English opera in two acts, with music by Arthur Sullivan and libretto by W.S. Gilbert. The opera’s official premiere was in New York City in 1879, where the show was well received by both audiences and critics. . .The story concerns a character named Frederic, who, having completed his 21st year, is released from his apprenticeship to a band of tender-hearted pirates…Pirates was the fifth Gilbert and Sullivan collaboration…”
A 1983 film adaptation staring Kevin Kline, Angela Lansbury and Linda Ronstadt was developed from the Tony Award winning (including one for Mr. Kline and the show’s director) 1980 stage production. It also won a Tony Award for the best revival of that season.
“Pirates remains popular today, taking its place along with The Mikado and H.M.S. Pinafore as one of the most frequently played Gilbert and Sullivan operas.”
Tickets can be secured at the door, and in advance at the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce.
“Break a wooden leg, me hearties!”
Remember, there is always and opening night, this time in Pauls Valley.
For Otis (1926 - (1968) - 2021: A Broadway Baby
(This is the @ home edition of Where A r [ts] Thou?)
