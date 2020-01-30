By Dan Barney
Last week we discussed the option of providing care under a Power of Attorney. This week we review such care using a Guardianship.
A Guardian can be required to do any or all of the basic care functions of his Ward. Guardianship can be limited to a very specific range of duties. Our review, however, has been to review aspects of a General guardianship.
• Duties of a General Guardianship. A general guardianship involves the complete care and management of the Ward.
This, therefore, includes all aspects of living, health care, and financial. Because the scope of these duties is so broad, the courts will require that a guardian prepare a specific plan for the care of the Ward and for the care of the property of the Ward.
This plan is normally included with a petition to name a guardian, but may be submitted later in some situations.
A plan would normally address the following:
A. Plan for the care and treatment of the Ward.
B. Plan for the management of the financial resources of the Ward.
The plan for care must list all services necessary for the physical health and safety of the Ward. It must define the method by which services are to be obtained and any coordination requirements between the Ward and the guardian.
The financial plan must include:
A. Necessary services for financial management (banks, accounting, etc.).
B. Method of obtaining the services.
C. The manner in which the guardian will implement these services.
• What Controls are Placed on the Guardian’s Activities? A guardian is a fiduciary and has a responsibility to manage property safely and properly. In that regard, follow up controls provide bench marks for review by a court. These include:
A. An inventory of the Ward must be filed within two months. This establishes the starting point for the Guardian.
B. An annual accounting must be submitted to the Court which includes a summary of income, expenditures, transfers of property, etc.
C. Regarding the person of the Ward, the annual report must also review the care and health of the Ward and any significant change in the physical or mental condition of the Ward.
As you can see, even before the actual duties are performed, a guardian has a heavy load of responsibility for planning, documenting and reporting, so that the court is fully informed and able to effectively protect the interests of the Ward.
